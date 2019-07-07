Guest Book View Sign Service Information Conroy Tully Walker Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 172 State Street Portland , ME 04101 (207)-773-6511 Celebration of Life 5:00 PM - 7:00 PM Conroy Tully Walker Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 172 State Street Portland , ME 04101 View Map Prayer Service 9:15 AM Conroy Tully Walker Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 172 State Street Portland , ME 04101 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception 307 Congress Street Portland , ME View Map Obituary

CUMBERLAND FORESIDE - Festus J. Joyce, 89, of Heritage Lane died peacefully on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Mercy Hospital following a long illness.



Festus was born in Portland on Sept. 11, 1929, the son of the late Festus Joseph and Mary A. (Brown) Joyce. He attended local schools and graduated from Cheverus High School in the class of 1947. He also attended Portland Junior College.



On Dec. 26, 1953 he married Beverlene Babcock at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland.



Festus worked as a warehouseman for Milliken-Tomlinson-Wetterau, food and grocery distributor, for 43 years, retiring in 1995, he also worked security for the Scotia Prince in Portland where he made many friends.



In his spare time, he loved to play golf and got his first hole in one at the age of 16, playing cards with friends, listening to Irish music and was famous for the big Irish dinner he would prepare on St. Patrick's Day to share with family and friends. His children and grandchildren were his life. He loved spending time with them going to the beach at East End, Pine Point, and Kettle Cove and ending the day making pizza for all the kids. He will long be remembered for his sense of humor. His family described him as a typical hard working Irishman, who loved his family.



Festus was predeceased by a son, Stephen Joyce in 2013; a sister, Mary Nugent and two brothers, Thomas and Joseph Joyce.



He is survived by his wife, Beverlene Joyce of Cumberland Foreside; two daughters, Kathleen Joyce of Falmouth, and Jeanne and her husband, Samuel W. (Tim) Meyer Jr. of Freeport, a son, Michael and his wife, Brenda Joyce of Falmouth; five grandchildren, Meghan Joyce, Melissa Joyce Dea, Andrea Bento, Kelsey Meyer, and Samuel W. (Willets) Meyer III; one great-grandson, Benjamin Siekman, and a second, Baby Dea, on the way; sister, Rita and husband Charles Sudbay; godchildren, Kristina Joyce-



Visiting hours celebrating Festus life will be celebrated on Monday, July 8, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street, Portland. Burial will be in Eastern Cemetery in Gorham. To view Festus's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit



Those who wish may make contributions in Festus's memory to: Cheverus High School Scholarship Fund



267 Ocean Ave.



Portland, ME 04103







CUMBERLAND FORESIDE - Festus J. Joyce, 89, of Heritage Lane died peacefully on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Mercy Hospital following a long illness.Festus was born in Portland on Sept. 11, 1929, the son of the late Festus Joseph and Mary A. (Brown) Joyce. He attended local schools and graduated from Cheverus High School in the class of 1947. He also attended Portland Junior College.On Dec. 26, 1953 he married Beverlene Babcock at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland.Festus worked as a warehouseman for Milliken-Tomlinson-Wetterau, food and grocery distributor, for 43 years, retiring in 1995, he also worked security for the Scotia Prince in Portland where he made many friends.In his spare time, he loved to play golf and got his first hole in one at the age of 16, playing cards with friends, listening to Irish music and was famous for the big Irish dinner he would prepare on St. Patrick's Day to share with family and friends. His children and grandchildren were his life. He loved spending time with them going to the beach at East End, Pine Point, and Kettle Cove and ending the day making pizza for all the kids. He will long be remembered for his sense of humor. His family described him as a typical hard working Irishman, who loved his family.Festus was predeceased by a son, Stephen Joyce in 2013; a sister, Mary Nugent and two brothers, Thomas and Joseph Joyce.He is survived by his wife, Beverlene Joyce of Cumberland Foreside; two daughters, Kathleen Joyce of Falmouth, and Jeanne and her husband, Samuel W. (Tim) Meyer Jr. of Freeport, a son, Michael and his wife, Brenda Joyce of Falmouth; five grandchildren, Meghan Joyce, Melissa Joyce Dea, Andrea Bento, Kelsey Meyer, and Samuel W. (Willets) Meyer III; one great-grandson, Benjamin Siekman, and a second, Baby Dea, on the way; sister, Rita and husband Charles Sudbay; godchildren, Kristina Joyce- Smith , and Joseph Sudbay; many nieces and nephews.Visiting hours celebrating Festus life will be celebrated on Monday, July 8, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street, Portland. Burial will be in Eastern Cemetery in Gorham. To view Festus's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com Those who wish may make contributions in Festus's memory to: Cheverus High School Scholarship Fund267 Ocean Ave.Portland, ME 04103 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 7, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com