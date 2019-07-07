|
|
|
Celebration of Life
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
View Map
Conroy Tully Walker Funeral Homes and Cremation Services
|
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
9:15 AM
View Map
Conroy Tully Walker Funeral Homes and Cremation Services
|
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
10:00 AM
View Map
Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception
CUMBERLAND FORESIDE - Festus J. Joyce, 89, of Heritage Lane died peacefully on Friday, July 5, 2019 at Mercy Hospital following a long illness.
Festus was born in Portland on Sept. 11, 1929, the son of the late Festus Joseph and Mary A. (Brown) Joyce. He attended local schools and graduated from Cheverus High School in the class of 1947. He also attended Portland Junior College.
On Dec. 26, 1953 he married Beverlene Babcock at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception in Portland.
Festus worked as a warehouseman for Milliken-Tomlinson-Wetterau, food and grocery distributor, for 43 years, retiring in 1995, he also worked security for the Scotia Prince in Portland where he made many friends.
In his spare time, he loved to play golf and got his first hole in one at the age of 16, playing cards with friends, listening to Irish music and was famous for the big Irish dinner he would prepare on St. Patrick's Day to share with family and friends. His children and grandchildren were his life. He loved spending time with them going to the beach at East End, Pine Point, and Kettle Cove and ending the day making pizza for all the kids. He will long be remembered for his sense of humor. His family described him as a typical hard working Irishman, who loved his family.
Festus was predeceased by a son, Stephen Joyce in 2013; a sister, Mary Nugent and two brothers, Thomas and Joseph Joyce.
He is survived by his wife, Beverlene Joyce of Cumberland Foreside; two daughters, Kathleen Joyce of Falmouth, and Jeanne and her husband, Samuel W. (Tim) Meyer Jr. of Freeport, a son, Michael and his wife, Brenda Joyce of Falmouth; five grandchildren, Meghan Joyce, Melissa Joyce Dea, Andrea Bento, Kelsey Meyer, and Samuel W. (Willets) Meyer III; one great-grandson, Benjamin Siekman, and a second, Baby Dea, on the way; sister, Rita and husband Charles Sudbay; godchildren, Kristina Joyce-Smith, and Joseph Sudbay; many nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours celebrating Festus life will be celebrated on Monday, July 8, from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home, 172 State Street, Portland. Prayers will be recited at the funeral home at 9:15 a.m. on Tuesday, July 9, followed by a 10 a.m. Mass of Christian Burial at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street, Portland. Burial will be in Eastern Cemetery in Gorham. To view Festus's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com
Those who wish may make contributions in Festus's memory to: Cheverus High School Scholarship Fund
267 Ocean Ave.
Portland, ME 04103
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 7, 2019
|
|
|
Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page.
Thank you. You have now memorialized
on Facebook.
|
|
The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to:
- Connect with memorials that are important to you.
- Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.
- Share your memories with your Facebook friends.
|