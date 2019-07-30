WESTBROOK - Fernande M. Labbe, 94, passed away July 27, 2019. She was born July 21, 1925 In Manchester, N.H. to parents Louis and Emelienne (Paulin) Haché. She was raised in Waltham, Mass. and attended local schools. Fernande moved to Westbrook in 1946 when she married her husband Laurent Labbe. She first knew her husband as a pen-pal, writing and exchanging letters as Laurent was deployed during World War II. After four years of letters, the two finally met and shared their lives with each other, raising four sons and spending 60 years together before his passing in 2006. Fernande spent 12 years as a Billing and Office Clerk for H.A. Stiles in Westbrook. She also enjoyed a variety of hobbies. She was an avid tennis player playing beyond her 80th birthday, enjoyed playing bridge with the same group of eight for over 45 years, quilting, sewing, cheering on the Red Sox, volunteering at the Westbrook Food Pantry, as well as a lifetime member of the Daughters of Isabella. Fernande was a long time communicate of St. Anthony's Parish where she was also a Eucharistic Minister. Along with her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Laurent Labbe, three brothers, Eddy Haché, Leonard Haché, Paul Haché as well as two sisters, Sr. Claire Haché and Sr. Estelle Haché.She is survived by her four sons; Robert Labbe and wife Jean of Westbrook, Donald Labbe of Yarmouth, Brian Labbe of Westbrook, and Scott Labbe and wife Melissa of Westbrook. Also surviving Fernande are seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be held 11 a.m.. Monday, August 5, 2019, at St. Anthony of Padua, 268 Brown St., Westbrook. Burial will Follow at St. Hyacinth Cemetery, Westbrook. To express condolences or to participate in Fernande's online tribute please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.Those wishing to remember Fernande,may make donations to Westbrook Community Food and Resource Center 426 Bridge St. Westbrook, ME 04092
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 30, 2019