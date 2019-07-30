Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fernande M. Labbe. View Sign Service Information Dolby, Blais & Segee - Westbrook Chapel 35 Church Street Westbrook , ME 04092 (207)-854-2341 Memorial Mass 11:00 AM St. Anthony of Padua 268 Brown St Westbrook , ME View Map Obituary

WESTBROOK - Fernande M. Labbe, 94, passed away July 27, 2019. She was born July 21, 1925 In Manchester, N.H. to parents Louis and Emelienne (Paulin) Haché. She was raised in Waltham, Mass. and attended local schools. Fernande moved to Westbrook in 1946 when she married her husband Laurent Labbe. She first knew her husband as a pen-pal, writing and exchanging letters as Laurent was deployed during World War II. After four years of letters, the two finally met and shared their lives with each other, raising four sons and spending 60 years together before his passing in 2006. Fernande spent 12 years as a Billing and Office Clerk for H.A. Stiles in Westbrook. She also enjoyed a variety of hobbies. She was an avid tennis player playing beyond her 80th birthday, enjoyed playing bridge with the same group of eight for over 45 years, quilting, sewing, cheering on the Red Sox, volunteering at the Westbrook Food Pantry, as well as a lifetime member of the Daughters of Isabella. Fernande was a long time communicate of St. Anthony's Parish where she was also a Eucharistic Minister. Along with her parents, she is predeceased by her husband, Laurent Labbe, three brothers, Eddy Haché, Leonard Haché, Paul Haché as well as two sisters, Sr. Claire Haché and Sr. Estelle Haché.She is survived by her four sons; Robert Labbe and wife Jean of Westbrook, Donald Labbe of Yarmouth, Brian Labbe of Westbrook, and Scott Labbe and wife Melissa of Westbrook. Also surviving Fernande are seven grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. A Memorial Mass will be held 11 a.m.. Monday, August 5, 2019, at St. Anthony of Padua, 268 Brown St., Westbrook. Burial will Follow at St. Hyacinth Cemetery, Westbrook. To express condolences or to participate in Fernande's online tribute please visit







