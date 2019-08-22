Fernand H. Violette (1934 - 2019)
Guest Book
  • "Our sincere condolences to the Violette family. We will..."
    - Mike & Becky Barker
  • "Got to know Fern when we were in Scarborough Rotary, a..."
  • "Thank you for your service."
  • "So sorry for your loss. What a great legacy he leaves with..."
    - Susan Snow
  • "Our condolences to the Violette family and especially..."
    - Bill & Gloriajean Shaw
Service Information
Hobbs Funeral Home - Scarborough - Scarborough
671 U.S. Route 1
Scarborough, ME
04074
(207)-883-5599
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Hobbs Funeral Home - Scarborough - Scarborough
671 U.S. Route 1
Scarborough, ME 04074
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
Hobbs Funeral Home - Scarborough - Scarborough
671 U.S. Route 1
Scarborough, ME 04074
View Map
Burial
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Scarborough Memorial Cemetery
Old Blue Point Road
Scarborough, ME
View Map
Obituary

SCARBOROUGH - Fernand H. Violette, 85, of Scarborough passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 19th. He was born Aug. 8, 1934, to Marcel Maxime and Emma Roix Violette in Kedgewick, New Brunswick, Canada. He moved at a young age with his mother and siblings to Old Orchard Beach, Maine. He graduated from Old Orchard Beach High School in 1953. In 1956 he joined the U.S. Army and served for three years in Frankfurt, Germany. He married his high school sweetheart, Virginia Ann Sampson on July 18, 1956. Fernand held several sales positions during his career, working at Oakhurst Dairy, Boston Mutual Life Insurance and Norman Lincoln Mercury, among others.

Fernand also was an active member of the Scarborough Rotary Club serving as Secretary for several years.

He and his wife Virginia raised their four children in Pine Point and spent their summers at their camp on Little Sebago Lake. Fernand loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Fernand also had a special place in his heart for animals. In his later years, he enjoyed watching the birds and squirrels that visited his bird feeder. He was always quick to light up a room with a smile, a song and always had a risqué joke to tell.

He was predeceased by the love of his life, Virginia Violette. He is survived by his four children, Michele Violette Weikel of Old Orchard Beach, Dennis and Gary Violette of Scarborough, David Violette and his wife Michelle Dolley Violette of Old Orchard Beach; seven grandchildren, Kaitlyn Weikel Slattery and her husband Jack of Seattle, Kyle Violette and his wife, Valerie, of Woodbury, Minnesota, Casey, Sarah, Alyse, Emily and Nathan Violette; two great grandchildren, Audrey Nunan and Sebastian Violette; his sister Alphena Babineau and her husband Arthur of Brewer, sister-in-law Nancy Violette of Lisbon, brother-in-law Richard Sampson and his wife Ann of Hiram and sister-in-law Nancy Libbey of Hollis. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough with a funeral service at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Scarborough Memorial Cemetery, Old Blue Point Road, Scarborough at 1 p.m.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.

In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to the :

Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland

217 Landing Road

Westbrook, ME 04092

Send Flowers
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 22, 2019
bullet U.S. Army bullet Rotary International bullet World War II
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com