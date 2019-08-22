|
|
|
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
View Map
Hobbs Funeral Home - Scarborough - Scarborough
|
Funeral service
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
12:00 PM
View Map
Hobbs Funeral Home - Scarborough - Scarborough
|
Burial
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
View Map
Scarborough Memorial Cemetery
SCARBOROUGH - Fernand H. Violette, 85, of Scarborough passed away peacefully in his sleep on August 19th. He was born Aug. 8, 1934, to Marcel Maxime and Emma Roix Violette in Kedgewick, New Brunswick, Canada. He moved at a young age with his mother and siblings to Old Orchard Beach, Maine. He graduated from Old Orchard Beach High School in 1953. In 1956 he joined the U.S. Army and served for three years in Frankfurt, Germany. He married his high school sweetheart, Virginia Ann Sampson on July 18, 1956. Fernand held several sales positions during his career, working at Oakhurst Dairy, Boston Mutual Life Insurance and Norman Lincoln Mercury, among others.
Fernand also was an active member of the Scarborough Rotary Club serving as Secretary for several years.
He and his wife Virginia raised their four children in Pine Point and spent their summers at their camp on Little Sebago Lake. Fernand loved his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Fernand also had a special place in his heart for animals. In his later years, he enjoyed watching the birds and squirrels that visited his bird feeder. He was always quick to light up a room with a smile, a song and always had a risqué joke to tell.
He was predeceased by the love of his life, Virginia Violette. He is survived by his four children, Michele Violette Weikel of Old Orchard Beach, Dennis and Gary Violette of Scarborough, David Violette and his wife Michelle Dolley Violette of Old Orchard Beach; seven grandchildren, Kaitlyn Weikel Slattery and her husband Jack of Seattle, Kyle Violette and his wife, Valerie, of Woodbury, Minnesota, Casey, Sarah, Alyse, Emily and Nathan Violette; two great grandchildren, Audrey Nunan and Sebastian Violette; his sister Alphena Babineau and her husband Arthur of Brewer, sister-in-law Nancy Violette of Lisbon, brother-in-law Richard Sampson and his wife Ann of Hiram and sister-in-law Nancy Libbey of Hollis. He also leaves behind several nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Hobbs Funeral Home, 671 U.S. Route 1, Scarborough with a funeral service at 12 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow the service at Scarborough Memorial Cemetery, Old Blue Point Road, Scarborough at 1 p.m.
Online condolences may be expressed at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.
In lieu of flowers the family has requested that donations be made to the :
Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland
217 Landing Road
Westbrook, ME 04092
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 22, 2019
