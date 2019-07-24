Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Fern M. DiPietro. View Sign Service Information A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland 660 Brighton Avenue Portland , ME 04102 (207)-878-3246 Visitation 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland 660 Brighton Avenue Portland , ME 04102 View Map Obituary

PORTLAND - Fern M. DiPietro, 72, passed away peacefully at her home in Portland on July 20, 2019.She was born on Sept. 13, 1946, in Lubec, Maine, the daughter of Bernard W. Davis and Jacqueline Malloch. She was brought up in Lubec by her Nanna and Puppa Marion and Arthur Malloch along with her mother Jacqueline. She attended Lubec Schools graduating from Lubec High School in 1964.She continued on to nursing school at Maine Medical Center, which as a teaching hospital, had a nursing program. She however, was part of the last class to graduate from the program. Once she completed her studies in nursing she obtained her first job working at Maine Medical Center as a registered nurse. She also went on to work at the Osteopathic Hospital on Brighton Avenue now known as New England Rehabilitation.During this time in 1969 she met and fell in love with David DiPietro and in 1972 they married, having two sons Christopher and Daniel. While starting her family she continued her career as a nurse and in the early 1980s started working with the Maine Cancer Center which at the time was located on Park Avenue in Portland. It was a small office just starting out in the early years of cancer treatment and she grew her career with them as a dedicated caregiver to many patients struggling with a cancer diagnosis. They eventually moved to Scarborough moving into a large space formally occupied by K-Mart and became the New England Cancer Specialists. Fern spent over 35 years there and made many long-lasting friendships. In 2015 Fern retired, however, her dedicated spirit of caring for others could not end with retirement. She joined the staff at the Gosnell Memorial Hospice House in Scarborough continuing to be a dedicated caregiver to many.Fern was also very passionate about her family; her two children and grandchildren meant everything to her. Fern's family never went without and she made sure to show each one of them how much she loved them individually. She also enjoyed traveling with her husband and other family members and enjoyed her gardening. Fernie, as she is known by many, was also a great cook and was known for her "Fernie sauce" a spaghetti sauce that she made. Fern is predeceased by her parents; grandparents; and also her Aunt Jean Morrison who was a second mother to her. They were very close and enjoyed their time together.She is survived by her husband of 47 years David DiPietro; two sons Christopher and his wife Tracey, Daniel and his wife Lynn; six grandchildren Alexis, Jason, Caitlyn, Christopher, Olivia and Benjamin. She is also survived by two brothers Bruce and Richard and three sisters Joanne Matthews, Wanda Matthews and Debra Fenton. The family would like to extend a very special thank you to all of her coworkers over the years, and to all the people in her life that she loved they all meant very much to her.Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to The Gosnell Memorial Hospice House, 11 Hunnewell Rd., Scarborough, ME 04074.Visiting hours will be held on Friday, July 26, 2019, from 4 to 7 p.m. at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., in Portland. A private burial will be held at a later date in Forest City Cemetery in South Portland.To view Fernie's guestbook or to leave an online condolence for the family please visit,







