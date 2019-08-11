Guest Book View Sign Service Information Service 2:00 PM Portland Unitarian Universalist Church 425 Congress Street View Map Shiva 6:00 PM Family Home Send Flowers Obituary

PORTLAND - Ezra Lape Isaacson, 27, of Portland, died Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019. He was born Oct. 11, 1991 in Lewiston.



His family shares this announcement: "Our beautiful son died in his sleep on Aug. 4, 2019. He went to bed with every intention of waking up in the morning. He was a truly loving, generous, talented, and kind person. He helped so many in need and his compassion for others was deep and unending. He had the most beautiful smile and his laughter could make your own face crack open.



He came from a very musical family and he loved aspects of nearly every kind of music. He played several instruments but mostly he was a great supporter of the other musicians in his family.



His deep gift of compassion served him well when he worked as a CNA. It enabled him to connect with and understand the struggle of others in their need for assistance. The people he cared for trusted and adored him.



As he moved on to become a greeter at the CAT Ferry Service in Portland last summer, he beamed in his uniform and official name tag. His infectious smile was the warm greeting that most people saw when they decided to take a ferry ride to Nova Scotia and back again to Portland. He loved the idea that his maternal grandparents had moved from Nova Scotia to Maine, more than a century ago. He hoped to take the CAT there himself someday. That dream and many others will sadly never be possible now.



His parents and his brother intend to live their lives with joyful gratitude for the time that they had with him. He leaves behind too many people to mention individually.



He is survived by his parents, Kris Isaacson Lape and Jamie Isaacson; and his beloved brother, Graham and Graham's wife, Ashley and Graham's daughter, Aurora Skye Isaacson. He was deeply loved by his mother's siblings, Holly Lord, Gretchen Lape (Howard Youngstein), Martha MacDougal (deceased August 2018) (Jeffrey MacDougal), Chip Lape (Lori), and Mandy Lape-Freeberg (Bruce Freeberg) and his father's siblings, Margie Goldberg (Gary Goldberg), Tommy Isaacson (Emily Woodbury), and Donnie Isaacson (Rocky DeRocher) and their entire families.



We cherish the knowledge that his story, his life, his kindness will live on affecting so many through the power of his kind acts and his deep affection for others. His life and even his death have taught us, once again, the importance of caring for everyone. He will be missed and never forgotten."



A service for Ezra will be held at 2 p.m. on Thursday, August 15, at First Parish in Portland Unitarian Universalist Church, 425 Congress Street. The family will sit Shiva on Friday night, August 16, at their home at 6 p.m.



Please visit



In lieu of flowers,



donations can be made to any of these programs:



https://www.preblestreet.org/what-we-do/teen-services/teen-center/



https://newbeginmaine.org



