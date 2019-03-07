Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Everett Philip Swasey Sr.. View Sign

HOLLIS - Everett Philip Swasey Sr. passed away peacefully on March 4, 2019. He was 84 years old. Everett was born March 1, 1935 in Portland, son of Perley and Margaret Swasey.



He was predeceased by his son, Daniel V. Swasey; his brothers, Harry Swasey, Robert Swasey, and Daniel Swasey, and his sister, Judith Seneca.



Everett is survived his wife, Ruth of 61 years; his brothers, Perley Swasey and his wife, Carolyn of New Hampshire and Donald Swasey of Lisbon; his four sons, Everett Swasey and his wife, Ann-Marie (favorite daughter-in-law) of Hollis, Paul Swasey and his soulmate, Lorraine Riley of Hollis, David Swasey and his wife, Jodi of Oxford, Brad Swasey and his wife, Michelle of Hollis, three daughters, Theresa Havu and her husband, Bill of Buxton, Joan Swasey and fiancé, Rodney Collard of Waterboro, Vickie Spiess and her husband, Peter of Massachusetts, a daughter-in-law, Kathy Walker of Steep Falls; and by 18 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren.



In addition to the many children Everett and his wife had of their own, they also spent many years welcoming countless foster children into their home.



Everett retired from the Cumberland Club of Portland, after over 25 years of service. He also was fond of telling stories of when he worked at the Portland Company and A & P Bakery. Everett was a jack-of-all trades and always had a remodeling project going on at his house. He loved gardening and cooking. Everett and his wife enjoyed many years of camping, snowmobiling and bowling.



Everett and his wife kept their very large family held together with family gatherings where there would be plenty of food, prepared by their hands, and enough love to go around for them all. As their children and grandchildren married and multiplied there always seemed to be enough room to squeeze them all into their home where they made every new addition feel like they belonged and had always been there.



Everett knew that family was what mattered most in life. This was never more evident than during his last days when his family poured back to him all the love he had given them.



Visiting hours will be held on Sunday March 10, from 3-5 p.m., followed by a 5 p.m. funeral service at the West Buxton Baptist Church, 62 Parker Farm Road, Buxton. Burial will be in the spring at Hillcrest Cemetery in Hollis.



Arrangements have been entrusted to Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service, Buxton. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website,



His family would like to express their appreciation for the kindness and care given to him during his end of life at the Gosnell Hospice House.



In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to



St. Jude's



Children's Hospital,



501 St. Jude Place,



Memphis, TN 38105







