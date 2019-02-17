SOUTH PORTLAND - Evelyn (Evie) Ruth Swanson Strom of South Portland passed away on Feb. 14, 2019, from a brain tumor diagnosed in November.
Evie was born in Syracuse, N.Y., on Dec. 21, 1938, the daughter of Algot Mauritz Swanson and Constance Larson Swanson. She graduated in 1957 from South Hadley High in Massachusetts. After high school, she moved to Maine, getting her associates degree from Westbrook College (now UNE) in 1959. She was subsequently employed at Mass Mutual Insurance.
She met and married her husband Hubert (Herb) Strom in 1960. They lived for most of their lives together in South Portland and Cape Elizabeth, where they raised their four children.
Evie was a member of the First Congregational Church in South Portland since 1965, singing soprano in the choir until just before Christmas 2018. Selflessly, she served in many other capacities in the church as well.
Along with Herb, she enjoyed walking, yoga, and cross-country skiing, and several times, beginning in her late 50s, she biked the Trek Across Maine.
Evie was known for her sharp mind and her uncanny ability to find connections with people she had just met. She had a generous nature and enjoyed volunteering with the Maine Seacoast Mission, staying in touch with her Swedish heritage and relatives, knitting with friends, and going on annual adventures with her friends from high school and with her family.
She is survived by her three sons, Steven of South Portland, Barry of Park City, Utah, David of Santa Rosa, Calif., and daughter Jennifer of Saint Charles, Ill. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Traeger, Seelah, and Alex of Santa Rosa. She is predeceased by her husband Hubert, sister Dorothy and brother Paul.
Visiting hours will be held from 4-7 p.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland. All are invited to a memorial service at 3 p.m., on Thursday, Feb, 21, at the First Congregational Church of South Portland.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 17, 2019