Obituary Guest Book View Sign

SOUTH PORTLAND - Evelyn (Evie) Ruth Swanson Strom of South Portland passed away on Feb. 14, 2019, from a brain tumor diagnosed in November.



Evie was born in Syracuse, N.Y., on Dec. 21, 1938, the daughter of Algot Mauritz Swanson and Constance Larson Swanson. She graduated in 1957 from South Hadley High in Massachusetts. After high school, she moved to Maine, getting her associates degree from Westbrook College (now UNE) in 1959. She was subsequently employed at Mass Mutual Insurance.



She met and married her husband Hubert (Herb) Strom in 1960. They lived for most of their lives together in South Portland and Cape Elizabeth, where they raised their four children.



Evie was a member of the First Congregational Church in South Portland since 1965, singing soprano in the choir until just before Christmas 2018. Selflessly, she served in many other capacities in the church as well.



Along with Herb, she enjoyed walking, yoga, and cross-country skiing, and several times, beginning in her late 50s, she biked the Trek Across Maine.



Evie was known for her sharp mind and her uncanny ability to find connections with people she had just met. She had a generous nature and enjoyed volunteering with the Maine Seacoast Mission, staying in touch with her Swedish heritage and relatives, knitting with friends, and going on annual adventures with her friends from high school and with her family.



She is survived by her three sons, Steven of South Portland, Barry of Park City, Utah, David of Santa Rosa, Calif., and daughter Jennifer of Saint Charles, Ill. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Traeger, Seelah, and Alex of Santa Rosa. She is predeceased by her husband Hubert, sister Dorothy and brother Paul.



Visiting hours will be held from 4-7 p.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland. All are invited to a memorial service at 3 p.m., on Thursday, Feb, 21, at the First Congregational Church of South Portland.







SOUTH PORTLAND - Evelyn (Evie) Ruth Swanson Strom of South Portland passed away on Feb. 14, 2019, from a brain tumor diagnosed in November.Evie was born in Syracuse, N.Y., on Dec. 21, 1938, the daughter of Algot Mauritz Swanson and Constance Larson Swanson. She graduated in 1957 from South Hadley High in Massachusetts. After high school, she moved to Maine, getting her associates degree from Westbrook College (now UNE) in 1959. She was subsequently employed at Mass Mutual Insurance.She met and married her husband Hubert (Herb) Strom in 1960. They lived for most of their lives together in South Portland and Cape Elizabeth, where they raised their four children.Evie was a member of the First Congregational Church in South Portland since 1965, singing soprano in the choir until just before Christmas 2018. Selflessly, she served in many other capacities in the church as well.Along with Herb, she enjoyed walking, yoga, and cross-country skiing, and several times, beginning in her late 50s, she biked the Trek Across Maine.Evie was known for her sharp mind and her uncanny ability to find connections with people she had just met. She had a generous nature and enjoyed volunteering with the Maine Seacoast Mission, staying in touch with her Swedish heritage and relatives, knitting with friends, and going on annual adventures with her friends from high school and with her family.She is survived by her three sons, Steven of South Portland, Barry of Park City, Utah, David of Santa Rosa, Calif., and daughter Jennifer of Saint Charles, Ill. She is also survived by her grandchildren, Traeger, Seelah, and Alex of Santa Rosa. She is predeceased by her husband Hubert, sister Dorothy and brother Paul.Visiting hours will be held from 4-7 p.m., on Wednesday, Feb. 20, at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Rd., South Portland. All are invited to a memorial service at 3 p.m., on Thursday, Feb, 21, at the First Congregational Church of South Portland. Funeral Home HOBBS FUNERAL HOME

230 COTTAGE RD

South Portland , ME 04106-3802

(207) 799-4472 Funeral Home Details Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 17, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com