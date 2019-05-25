Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hobbs Funeral Home - South Portland - South Portland 230 Cottage Road South Portland , ME 04106 (207)-799-4472 Graveside service 1:00 PM Riverside Cemetery (Spurwink Church) Cape Elizabeth , ME View Map Obituary

CAPE ELIZABETH - Evelyn MacGregor Bowie, 95, wife of the late Granville H. Bowie, passed away on May 11, 2019. She was born May 26, 1923, in Melrose, Mass., daughter of the late Oliver Frederick and Allaura (MacGregor) Girouard. Evelyn was a graduate of Melrose High School, where she was on the basketball and swim teams. After retiring from Sears she volunteered at the Portland Head Light gift shop in Cape Elizabeth. She loved to travel and after retiring embarked on guided bike tours in Holland, Austria, and Ireland, continuing well into her 70s. She took pride after each trip that she kept up with the guide and never had to ride in the support van. She also visited Hawaii, Bermuda and England with family and friends. Evelyn was a lifelong gardener, knitter, avid movie and theater-goer, and was a passionate reader since childhood. She loved watching (and betting on) her daughter's harness racehorses. She created many beautiful cross-stitch pieces and for years knitted mittens to donate to the C.M.P. mitten drive. Her family will cherish the beautiful sweaters and afghans she knitted for them. She also enjoyed Tai Chi, cross-country skiing, flower gardening, and was an avid Red Sox, Celtics, and Patriots fan. At age 80, Evelyn had a new house built in Standish, where she tended to her gardens and lawn and raked snow from the roof into her late 80s. Evelyn was a loving mother and grandmother. She was kind-hearted, adventurous and an inspiration to her family. Her sense of humor held her in good stead to the end, and endeared her to all who knew her. She was independent in spirit and determined to live life on her own terms. She will be dearly missed. Evelyn lived independently until age 93, moving into assisted living at Foreside Harbor in 2016. The view of boats on the harbor outside her window - and shelves full of books - brought her serenity in her final years. Her family would like to thank the wonderful caregivers at Foreside Harbor and Falmouth By The Sea for their kindness and care over the last three years. Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Granville; parents, Oliver and Allaura Girouard; son, Dennis Bowie; and brother, Oliver. She is survived by son, Granville Bowie and his wife, Bonnie, of Kennebunk, Cyndie Bowie and her partner, Ted Libby, of Buxton; son, Scott Bowie and his wife, Renee, of Yarmouth and Kailua-Kona, Hawaii; four grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. A graveside service will be held for family and friends on Saturday June 8, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Riverside Cemetery (Spurwink Church) in Cape Elizabeth. Condolences may be expressed online at www.hobbsfuneralhome.com. In lieu of flowers, kindly consider a donation to the Stephen Wall-Dennis Bowie Scholarship Fund Carson-Newman University P.O. Box 557 Jefferson City, TN 37760-9989

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 25, 2019







