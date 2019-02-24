Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Frances Cohen. View Sign

GARLAND, TEXAS – Evelyn Frances Cohen, passed away peacefully Feb. 16, 2019, at Arbor House-Garland after a near decade of Alzheimer's disease surrounded in love by her three daughters and son-in-law. Evelyn, born Oct. 6, 1925, was raised in Portland, Maine, and graduated Deering High School. As a young woman Evelyn was very athletic and enjoyed the beautiful Maine summers and was often seen outdoors participating in various sports. She met, fell in love and married Harris E. Cohen of Scarborough, Maine, and started a family. Evelyn was a devoted mother and prided herself on being a stay at home mom. She wanted her children to be given all opportunities in life from education, piano lessons, dancing to various sports. As an athlete, bowling, golf and tennis were her favorites. She won several trophies as an outstanding tennis player in doubles. As a competitor, she had a volley and drop shot that made her opponents shake in their sneakers. Evelyn was also an excellent cook and hostess where many gatherings were thoroughly enjoyed by all in attendance. She was a loyal friend and cherished her times together. She was beyond proud of her three daughters and remained closely connected to them both emotionally and physically. But above all, Evelyn was truly the happiest when she was surrounded by family for great meals and conversation. Evelyn leaves behind her three beloved children, Susan Cohen of Garland, Texas, Bonnie and her husband Jorge Levy of Garland, Texas, Pamela Cohen of Dallas, Texas; her sister Rosalyn Sacks of Lynfield, Mass.; as well as nieces and nephews who loved her. Evelyn is predeceased by her parents, Samuel and Anna Stiman; brothers, Melvin and Norman Stiman; and her dear husband, Harris Edwin Cohen.A special thank you for the wonderful loving care of both Harris and Evelyn by Dorothy "Irene" Wambui Manyara. Irene will always hold a special place in the Cohen family's heart and to the caregivers at Arbor House for their kindness and love.A private family gathering was held at her daughter Susan's home in Garland, Texas.



