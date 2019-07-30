Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Cooper. View Sign Service Information Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St Biddeford , ME 04005 (207)-282-6300 Celebration of Life 12:00 PM - 2:00 PM The Pines (20 Manor St. Ocean Park , ME View Map Obituary

OCEAN PARK - Ms. Evelyn Cooper, 79, of Ocean Park, passed away Saturday, July 20, 2019 following a sudden illness. Ms. Cooper was born July 5, 1940 in Medina, N.Y. to Mr. Clyde Baker and Helene Haight.Evelyn was an avid environmentalist and loved all wildlife. She loved her cat Callie Ann and the late Deter. She volunteered for the Old Orchard Beach Historical Society, Chronic Pain Management Group, and also helped raise money for the Old Orchard Beach Community Animal Watch. Evelyn's faith and family were a large part of her life. She was always ready with a joke and a hug and her laughter filled the room. She will be greatly missed by her family and many friends.Ms. Cooper is survived by her children Lori Cooper of Biddeford, Holly Cooper of Scarborough, Marcy Cooper of Colorado Springs, Colo.; Mark Cooper of Buckeye, Ariz.; granddaughters Rachel Phillips of Socorro, N.M. and Marissa Phillips of Woodland Park, Colo. A celebration of life will be held at The Pines, 20 Manor St., Ocean Park, ME 04063, on Saturday, August 3, from 12 - 2 p.m. Arrangements are by Hope Memorial Chapel. To share condolences online, please visit



In lieu of flowers or cards, please send a donation to:Old Orchard Beach Community Animal Watch



1 Portland Ave.



Old Orchard Beach, ME 04064 Make checks payable to:



Town of Old Orchard Beach and note that it is for Community Animal Watch







