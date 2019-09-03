Guest Book View Sign Service Information HOBBS FUNERAL HOME 230 COTTAGE RD South Portland , ME 04106-3802 (207)-799-4472 Wake 4:00 PM - 7:00 PM HOBBS FUNERAL HOME 230 COTTAGE RD South Portland , ME 04106-3802 View Map Funeral service 10:00 AM HOBBS FUNERAL HOME 230 COTTAGE RD South Portland , ME 04106-3802 View Map Burial 1:00 PM Brooklawn Memorial Park Portland , ME View Map Obituary

SOUTH PORTLAND - Eugenie R. Ceklarz Prescott, 91, of South Portland, passed away to be with our Lord, on August 31, 2019.



She was born in France, of Polish descent to Joseph S. Ceklarz of Krakow, Poland, and Gertruda Ceklarz of Germany on Sept. 11, 1927.



Her father and mother emigrated from Poland at the age of 20 to Northern France to work in the coal mines. During World War II her father rose to lead the local Polish resistance movement in France. At the young age of 14, Eugenie also worked the coal mines and transported coal via riding her bicycle to nearby Belgian farms in exchange for food. She was aware her father had hidden messages in the handlebar of her bicycle but was unaware of what the messages said. In fact, it was pertinent information regarding train deliveries headed to Germany for support of Germany's war effort.



She carried the messages across the Northwest corner of France twice a month for two years, from 1942 to 1944. Her journeys were supported by staying at various farms along the way. She later learned the French Resistance group was not only passing messages but harboring paratroopers from England and helping the town's Jewish Community acquire identification papers. In her words, "You're in it, you're not alone, and you do what you have to do. You don't think about it". For her war efforts and contributions, she was recognized as an Allied Veteran of the United States and awarded Veterans Benefits. Most recently, she was awarded the Medallion of The French Resistance and a Quilt of Valor of The French Resistance.



In 1983, she was predeceased by her husband, Myron M. Prescott Jr. of South Portland, who she met in Valenciennes, France, where he was stationed with the Air Force in 1944. They married in France and Myron was then shipped to Japan, returning to the United States in 1945. In 1946, her immigration papers were approved and she was then able to come to America where she would start another adventure, raising a family of eight children.



With God's grace, she has raised eight children, John Prescott, wife Valerie of Ithaca, N.Y., Robert M. Prescott, who recently lost his wife Helen of Lewiston, Linda J. Prescott Herrick of Topsham, Donna L. Prescott Greer of Portland, James M. Prescott, wife Robin of South Portland, Felicia A. Prescott Wallace, husband Paul of Gray, Elizabeth L. Prescott Darling, husband David of Scarborough, Stephen J. Prescott, wife Faye of Limington.



She had two brothers, now deceased, Joseph Ceklarz of South Portland, with two children, Frank and Francoise Ceklarz; Severin Ceklarz of Buxton.



She has two sisters living in France, Alfreda Ceklarz, and Felou "Felicia" Ceklarz.



She has 26 grandchildren; numerous great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews, both here and in France.



Eugenie was a most courageous, strong woman, deeply admired and loved by family and friends. Beautiful, brave, blessed with God's grace for so many years. Thank you for being our Mom and instilling your strength to us all. You will truly be missed. We love you, Mom.



There will be a wake at Hobbs Funeral Home, 230 Cottage Road, South Portland, on Thursday, September 5, from 4-7 p.m. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m., Friday, September 6, at the funeral home, followed by a reception at the Hobbs Hospitality Center. Burial will be at 1 p.m., Friday, September 6, at Brooklawn Memorial Park, Portland.







