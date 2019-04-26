HOLLIS - Eugene Richard Dearborn, 90, passed away on April 24, 2019, at Maine Medical Center in Portland, surrounded by his family.He was born in Westbrook on May 27, 1928, a son of the late Herbert and Marion (Andrews) Dearborn and attended Westbrook schools.For many years, he worked as a tool and die maker and was employed/retired from Sylvania in Standish.Eugene will always be remembered for the enjoyment he had hunting, fishing, and boating; however, his love of family was most important.Eugene is predeceased by all his siblings, Florence Rogers, Herbert Dearborn, Lloyd Dearborn, and Patricia Hart.He is survived by his beloved wife of 71 years, Mavis (Snow) Dearborn of Hollis; his children, Sue Carle and her husband Mark of Florida, Richard Dearborn and his wife Debra of Hollis, Ronald Dearborn and his wife Kristi of Buxton, Gary Dearborn and his wife Linda of Hollis, and Deborah Whitehouse and her husband Larry of Limington; ten grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.Per his request, there will be no formal services. Online condolences can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.comIn lieu of flowers, donations can be made to: Hospice of Southern Maine 180 US Rt. 1 Scarborough, ME 04074
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 26, 2019