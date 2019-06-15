NAPLES - Eugene Reed Hawkes, 72, of Naples passed away after a short illness June 11, 2019, at the Gosnell House. He was born May 13, 1947, in Gray.
He was predeceased by his parents Bradford and Ethel Hawkes and brother, Kenneth Hawkes. He is survived by his life partner, Gisele Perry; son Charles Hawkes, daughter Marsha Hawkes; two brothers Russell Hawkes of Gray, and Charles Hawkes of Fayette; as well as five grandchildren.
Many thanks to Maine Medical Center and Gosnell Memorial Hospice House for the care Eugene received while there.
Per Eugene's wishes there will be no visitation or services. A private burial is planned at the VA Cemetery in Togus at a future date.
Arrangements are in the care of the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook, ME 04092. To express condolences or participate in Butch's online tribute, please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 15, 2019