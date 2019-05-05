Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Eugene C. Springer. View Sign Service Information Chad E Poitras Cremation & Funeral Service 498 Long Plains Rd Buxton , ME 04093 (207)-929-3723 Obituary

BUXTON - Eugene C. Springer, 82, passed away on April 30, 2019, at his home in Buxton. He was born in Mattawamkeag, son of Cecil Springer and Helen Smart. He came to Rockland driving a truck for the Carnival, met Phyllis Robinson and married her on Feb. 14, 1958. They have been married for 61 years.He worked for Ocean Canyon for Ken Bowley on his fishing vessels at Chandler's Wharf. He worked for White Bros., worked as a heavy equipment mechanic for R.J. Grondin's, and was known as the best diesel mechanic around. There wasn't anything he couldn't make or fix.When he was younger and crazy, he loved his Indian and Full Dresser Harley. He loved his old cars- Chevy's, Corvette, Model A, and his 51 Mercury. He loved being on Casco Bay on his sport fishing boat named "His Decision" and loved being at Marineast Marina.One of his great achievements was restoring a 67 Camaro Convertible for his daughter. He also did a lot of work on the sailboat "Patchwork" for Chris Bales. He loved tinkering in the garage with an occasional rub from kitty.Special thanks to Dr. Loffredo for being such a great family doctor, Kim the hairdresser who came to the house for haircuts and shaves, and Henry Huntley for being the friend that you'd want in your life, day or night, rain or shine, he was always there. Thanks for all your love and support. Eugene is predeceased by a daughter Pamela Jean Springer, who passed away in 1961.He is survived by his wife Phyllis Springer; daughter Sandra Springer of Buxton, adopted son Brian Amadei; sister Sandra Perrin and her husband Donny of Virginia; and cousins Sandra Troutt and her husband James of Sherman, and Lorna Harris and her husband Scott of PattenHe also loved his "grandson" (Shih Tzu), Teddie Bear. It won't be the same without Grampy's doggy massage.The will be no services. Burial will be private at later date at Acorn Cemetery in Rockland.Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website,







