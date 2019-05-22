Guest Book View Sign Service Information Hall Funeral Home, Inc. 165 Quaker Ridge Road Casco , ME 04015 (207)-627-4538 Graveside service 10:00 AM Murch Cemetery Route 302 South Casco , ME View Map Obituary

CASCO - Eugene A. Aube (Gene) passed away on May 18, 2019, after a short stay at the Androscoggin Hospice House in Auburn, with his wife and daughter by his side. He was born on Dec. 30, 1932, in South Portland, the son of Eugene A. and Eva (Tetrault) Aube . He graduated from Westbrook High School in the Class of 1951 and went to work as a draftsman for the S.D. Warren Co. in Westbrook. In 1958, he graduated from the Maine State Police Academy and he proudly served for 24 years before retiring in 1982. He then went to work for Don Rich Heating/Downeast Energy before retiring for the second time in March of 1999.Gene was a member of the Masons, the Blue Knights Motorcycle Club, and several camping groups. He and his wife Polly enjoyed the many trips that they took on their motorcycle and with their camper, especially their trip to Alaska, although PEI and Nova Scotia were high on their list of favorites. He also enjoyed fishing, hunting and snowmobiling up North with family and friends. But above all, he enjoyed and loved time spent with his family.Gene was predeceased by his parents, sister and brother-in-law, Rita and John Donaldson, and an infant daughter. He is survived by his wife of nearly 49 years, Pauline (Polly) Aube; daughter Jody Abbott and her husband Don of Freeport, sons Earl Aube and his wife Cindy of Standish, David Curtis and his wife Sandy of Casco and Michael Curtis and his wife Ann of Casco; grandchildren and their spouses Todd and Heather Abbott, Scott and Erin Abbott, Megan Curtis, Rachel Curtis, Jake Curtis, Jen and Dave Stuart, Dustin and Alycia Curtis, Erin and Robert Haskell and Lissa and Calobe Thayer; 15 great-grandchildren; several special cousins, nieces and a nephew. His grandchildren will always remember his warm laugh, big hugs and his absolute unconditional love.The family wishes to extend much gratitude to Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice , especially his primary nurse Christy, for the care and assistance to both Gene and Polly.A graveside Service will be held on Tuesday, May 28, 2019 at 10 a.m. at the Murch Cemetery on Route 302 in South Casco. Following the service there will be a gathering of family and friends at the Casco Fire Station on Rt. 121 in Casco.Online condolences may be left for the family at hallfuneralhome.net In lieu of flowers,contributions in Gene's name may be made to: Androscoggin Home Healthcare and Hospice 15 Strawberry Ave. Lewiston, ME 04240 or a Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on May 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

