BERWICK - Ethel "Toots" MacDonald passed away on July 5, 2019, in North Berwick, Maine, after a battle with Alzheimer's. She was born on March 13, 1931, in Sanford, Maine, to Leslie and Evelyn Adams. She grew up in Sanford with her two brothers, Leslie Jr. and Earl "Skippy" Adams.
She was married to Richard MacDonald for 46 years. They resided in Berwick, Maine, and had two sons. They were very active and spent more than 40 years showing, managing and volunteering at horse shows and 4-H programs throughout Maine and New England. She enjoyed camping, playing cards and most of all spending time with her treasured family and friends.
Toots joins her beloved mother and father, husband and two brothers in heaven. She leaves behind her cherished family including: her two sons, Richard MacDonald and his wife, Patty and Robert MacDonald and his wife, Katherine; her two grandchildren, Kimberly Saucier and her husband, Matt, and Kevin MacDonald and his wife, Karen; along with, Ron Smith, Brianne Westman, Amanda Westman and seven great-grandchildren, Olivia, Caleb and Noah Saucier, Abigail and Allison Smith, and Anika and Wesley Doucette; as well as her dear friend, Cis Deshaise.
Visiting hours will be held at Laing-Bibber Funeral Chapel, 36 Rochester St., Berwick, on Friday, July 12 from 5 pm - 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held to celebrate her life on Saturday, July 13 at 10:30 a.m., at First Parish Federated Church in South Berwick.
For more information on her life and memorial donations or to share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Toots' Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 9, 2019