Guest Book View Sign Service Information Laing-Bibber Funeral Chapel 36 Rochester Street Berwick , ME 03901 (207)-698-1105 Obituary

BERWICK - Ethel "Toots" MacDonald passed away on July 5, 2019, in North Berwick, Maine, after a battle with Alzheimer's. She was born on March 13, 1931, in Sanford, Maine, to Leslie and Evelyn Adams. She grew up in Sanford with her two brothers, Leslie Jr. and Earl "Skippy" Adams.



She was married to Richard MacDonald for 46 years. They resided in Berwick, Maine, and had two sons. They were very active and spent more than 40 years showing, managing and volunteering at horse shows and 4-H programs throughout Maine and New England. She enjoyed camping, playing cards and most of all spending time with her treasured family and friends.



Toots joins her beloved mother and father, husband and two brothers in heaven. She leaves behind her cherished family including: her two sons, Richard MacDonald and his wife, Patty and Robert MacDonald and his wife, Katherine; her two grandchildren, Kimberly Saucier and her husband, Matt, and Kevin MacDonald and his wife, Karen; along with, Ron



Visiting hours will be held at Laing-Bibber Funeral Chapel, 36 Rochester St., Berwick, on Friday, July 12 from 5 pm - 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held to celebrate her life on Saturday, July 13 at 10:30 a.m., at First Parish Federated Church in South Berwick.



For more information on her life and memorial donations or to share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Toots' Book of Memories Page at



Arrangements are in care of Laing Bibber Funeral Chapel, 36 Rochester Street, Berwick, ME 03901.







BERWICK - Ethel "Toots" MacDonald passed away on July 5, 2019, in North Berwick, Maine, after a battle with Alzheimer's. She was born on March 13, 1931, in Sanford, Maine, to Leslie and Evelyn Adams. She grew up in Sanford with her two brothers, Leslie Jr. and Earl "Skippy" Adams.She was married to Richard MacDonald for 46 years. They resided in Berwick, Maine, and had two sons. They were very active and spent more than 40 years showing, managing and volunteering at horse shows and 4-H programs throughout Maine and New England. She enjoyed camping, playing cards and most of all spending time with her treasured family and friends.Toots joins her beloved mother and father, husband and two brothers in heaven. She leaves behind her cherished family including: her two sons, Richard MacDonald and his wife, Patty and Robert MacDonald and his wife, Katherine; her two grandchildren, Kimberly Saucier and her husband, Matt, and Kevin MacDonald and his wife, Karen; along with, Ron Smith , Brianne Westman, Amanda Westman and seven great-grandchildren, Olivia, Caleb and Noah Saucier, Abigail and Allison Smith, and Anika and Wesley Doucette; as well as her dear friend, Cis Deshaise.Visiting hours will be held at Laing-Bibber Funeral Chapel, 36 Rochester St., Berwick, on Friday, July 12 from 5 pm - 8 p.m. A funeral service will be held to celebrate her life on Saturday, July 13 at 10:30 a.m., at First Parish Federated Church in South Berwick.For more information on her life and memorial donations or to share a memory or leave a message of condolence, please visit Toots' Book of Memories Page at www.bibberfuneral.com Arrangements are in care of Laing Bibber Funeral Chapel, 36 Rochester Street, Berwick, ME 03901. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 9, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com