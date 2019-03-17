GORHAM - Esther M. Cole MacDowell, 94. Our beautiful mother passed away on March 8, 2019. She will be sadly missed by all of her children and family. The following are words of wisdom from our beloved mother:
"Through a lifetime we acquire many material things. Some things we wish for, but can't afford. As time goes by, material things lose their value. As I matured through life I realized that the most important of all is not a material thing. The most precious possession in my life is and always has been, LOVE; the love of my family and my friends, which is given freely. The more we give, the more we receive in return. No matter how much love is given, we still have just as much left within us. God is love. God loves every one of us. Because of His divine love, we should count our blessings."
A private graveside service will be held in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory can be made to Preble Street, an organization providing services for the homeless, hunger prevention, and individuals with mental health needs. You may donate on their website at preblestreet.org or mail checks to Preble Street, 38 Preble St, Portland, Maine 04101.
