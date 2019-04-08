EAST WATERBORO - Esther L. Prokey, 86, of East Waterboro, passed away early Friday morning, on April 5, 2019, at home.She was born in Porter, on June 7, 1932, the daughter of Forrest and Lona (Cutting) Day. She graduated from Ossipee High School in Ossipee, N. H.Esther was a loving, devoted wife, mother and friend with endless energy and a wonderful sense of humor. She retired after working at Corning Components for 32 years. She was strong, hardworking and a devoted Christian with a kind word for everyone. Her gracious and loving nature was evident to everyone that knew her, offering support and encouragement to all. She and her late husband, Richard, were married for 52 years, were avid golfers, loved to snowmobile and traveled throughout the U.S. and to Puerto Rico. Family and friends were very important to Esther, hosting many events through the years. She loved gardening, cooking and going for rides with her family.Esther was predeceased by her husband, Richard, in October of 2000; one son, Greg, in 1975; one granddaughter, Leisha Tarbox in 2010; and by three brothers and one sister.She is survived by five children: Rick Prokey and his wife, Carole, Don Prokey and his wife, Sally, Gary Prokey, Wanda Labbe and her husband, Dan and Donna Dame and her husband, Ashley; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.Visiting hours will be from 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James St., Saco. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Free Baptist Church in East Waterboro. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Saco. To view Esther's memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com.
