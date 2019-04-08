Obituary Guest Book View Sign

EAST WATERBORO - Esther L. Prokey, 86, of East Waterboro, passed away early Friday morning, on April 5, 2019, at home.She was born in Porter, on June 7, 1932, the daughter of Forrest and Lona (Cutting) Day. She graduated from Ossipee High School in Ossipee, N. H.Esther was a loving, devoted wife, mother and friend with endless energy and a wonderful sense of humor. She retired after working at Corning Components for 32 years. She was strong, hardworking and a devoted Christian with a kind word for everyone. Her gracious and loving nature was evident to everyone that knew her, offering support and encouragement to all. She and her late husband, Richard, were married for 52 years, were avid golfers, loved to snowmobile and traveled throughout the U.S. and to Puerto Rico. Family and friends were very important to Esther, hosting many events through the years. She loved gardening, cooking and going for rides with her family.Esther was predeceased by her husband, Richard, in October of 2000; one son, Greg, in 1975; one granddaughter, Leisha Tarbox in 2010; and by three brothers and one sister.She is survived by five children: Rick Prokey and his wife, Carole, Don Prokey and his wife, Sally, Gary Prokey, Wanda Labbe and her husband, Dan and Donna Dame and her husband, Ashley; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.Visiting hours will be from 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James St., Saco. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Free Baptist Church in East Waterboro. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Saco. To view Esther's memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit







EAST WATERBORO - Esther L. Prokey, 86, of East Waterboro, passed away early Friday morning, on April 5, 2019, at home.She was born in Porter, on June 7, 1932, the daughter of Forrest and Lona (Cutting) Day. She graduated from Ossipee High School in Ossipee, N. H.Esther was a loving, devoted wife, mother and friend with endless energy and a wonderful sense of humor. She retired after working at Corning Components for 32 years. She was strong, hardworking and a devoted Christian with a kind word for everyone. Her gracious and loving nature was evident to everyone that knew her, offering support and encouragement to all. She and her late husband, Richard, were married for 52 years, were avid golfers, loved to snowmobile and traveled throughout the U.S. and to Puerto Rico. Family and friends were very important to Esther, hosting many events through the years. She loved gardening, cooking and going for rides with her family.Esther was predeceased by her husband, Richard, in October of 2000; one son, Greg, in 1975; one granddaughter, Leisha Tarbox in 2010; and by three brothers and one sister.She is survived by five children: Rick Prokey and his wife, Carole, Don Prokey and his wife, Sally, Gary Prokey, Wanda Labbe and her husband, Dan and Donna Dame and her husband, Ashley; 15 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren.Visiting hours will be from 4-7 p.m., Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Cote Funeral Home Chapel, 87 James St., Saco. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m., Thursday, April 11, 2019, at Free Baptist Church in East Waterboro. Burial will be in Laurel Hill Cemetery, Saco. To view Esther's memorial page or leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotefuneralhome.com Funeral Home Cote Funeral Home

87 James St

Saco , ME 04072

(207) 284-4464 Funeral Home Details Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 8, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com