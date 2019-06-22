|
|
FALMOUTH – Esther Judkins Marshall, 92, died on June 18, 2019, at Falmouth House at Falmouth.Born in Atlanta, Ga. on July 11, 1926, she was the daughter of Holland Ball Judkins and Esther Burke Judkins. She was an alumna of The Katharine Branson School in Ross, Calif. and graduated from Vassar College in 1947.In 1948, Esther married H. James Marshall Jr. of Lancaster, Pa. They moved to Seaford, Del. with later moves to Providence, R.I., Charlotte, N.C. and Kennett Square, Pa. Esther was the consummate volunteer and a role model for her three children. While staying 'at home' and raising her children, she was involved with many charitable organizations in Charlotte, N.C. and in Kennett Square, Pa. giving generously of her time. For more than 90 years, Esther cherished her time on Squam Lake. She volunteered for a variety of organizations around the lake including Chocorua Island Chapel Association, Squam Lakes Science Center, Squam Lakes Association and the Loon Preservation Committee.After her husband retired from DuPont in 1985, they bought a VW camper and travelled the country, eventually visiting 49 states. In 1987, Esther and Jim moved to Yarmouth and spent summers at their beloved home on Squam Lake, N.H.She will be remembered for being a kind, loving, and generous soul by all who knew her.Esther was predeceased by her husband Jim. Survivors include her son H. James Marshall III and his wife Frances of Concord, N.H., her daughter Esther Marshall Pappas of Yarmouth, her son Peter Judkins Marshall and his wife Cynthia of Moultonborough, N.H.; as well as many nieces and nephews.Additional survivors include seven grandchildren, Jennifer Pomeroy Marshall and her husband Michael Amero of Portland, Jeffrey Burke Marshall of Derry, N.H., Christopher Marshall Pappas and his partner Jen Leyden of Freeport, Matthew Reed Pappas and his partner Bayli Mason of Yarmouth, Dashiell Pappas Masland and her husband Geoffrey of Yarmouth, Kristina Cosma Marshall of Los Angeles, Calif., Nicholas Burke Marshall of Moultonborough, NH; and five great- grandchildren, Tanna, Keira, Conor, Griffin and Lyle.A gathering will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. to celebrate both Esther and Jim. The gathering will be held at Medawisla, 46 Wiggin Farm Rd., Moultonborough, N.H.
Memorial contributions may be sent to:
Chocorua Island Chapel Association
PO Box 356
Holderness, NH 03245
|
|
|
|