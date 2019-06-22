Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Esther Judkins Marshall. View Sign Obituary

FALMOUTH – Esther Judkins Marshall, 92, died on June 18, 2019, at Falmouth House at Falmouth.Born in Atlanta, Ga. on July 11, 1926, she was the daughter of Holland Ball Judkins and Esther Burke Judkins. She was an alumna of The Katharine Branson School in Ross, Calif. and graduated from Vassar College in 1947.In 1948, Esther married H. James Marshall Jr. of Lancaster, Pa. They moved to Seaford, Del. with later moves to Providence, R.I., Charlotte, N.C. and Kennett Square, Pa. Esther was the consummate volunteer and a role model for her three children. While staying 'at home' and raising her children, she was involved with many charitable organizations in Charlotte, N.C. and in Kennett Square, Pa. giving generously of her time. For more than 90 years, Esther cherished her time on Squam Lake. She volunteered for a variety of organizations around the lake including Chocorua Island Chapel Association, Squam Lakes Science Center, Squam Lakes Association and the Loon Preservation Committee.After her husband retired from DuPont in 1985, they bought a VW camper and travelled the country, eventually visiting 49 states. In 1987, Esther and Jim moved to Yarmouth and spent summers at their beloved home on Squam Lake, N.H.She will be remembered for being a kind, loving, and generous soul by all who knew her.Esther was predeceased by her husband Jim. Survivors include her son H. James Marshall III and his wife Frances of Concord, N.H., her daughter Esther Marshall Pappas of Yarmouth, her son Peter Judkins Marshall and his wife Cynthia of Moultonborough, N.H.; as well as many nieces and nephews.Additional survivors include seven grandchildren, Jennifer Pomeroy Marshall and her husband Michael Amero of Portland, Jeffrey Burke Marshall of Derry, N.H., Christopher Marshall Pappas and his partner Jen Leyden of Freeport, Matthew Reed Pappas and his partner Bayli Mason of Yarmouth, Dashiell Pappas Masland and her husband Geoffrey of Yarmouth, Kristina Cosma Marshall of Los Angeles, Calif., Nicholas Burke Marshall of Moultonborough, NH; and five great- grandchildren, Tanna, Keira, Conor, Griffin and Lyle.A gathering will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. to celebrate both Esther and Jim. The gathering will be held at Medawisla, 46 Wiggin Farm Rd., Moultonborough, N.H.



Memorial contributions may be sent to:



Chocorua Island Chapel Association



PO Box 356



Holderness, NH 03245







FALMOUTH – Esther Judkins Marshall, 92, died on June 18, 2019, at Falmouth House at Falmouth.Born in Atlanta, Ga. on July 11, 1926, she was the daughter of Holland Ball Judkins and Esther Burke Judkins. She was an alumna of The Katharine Branson School in Ross, Calif. and graduated from Vassar College in 1947.In 1948, Esther married H. James Marshall Jr. of Lancaster, Pa. They moved to Seaford, Del. with later moves to Providence, R.I., Charlotte, N.C. and Kennett Square, Pa. Esther was the consummate volunteer and a role model for her three children. While staying 'at home' and raising her children, she was involved with many charitable organizations in Charlotte, N.C. and in Kennett Square, Pa. giving generously of her time. For more than 90 years, Esther cherished her time on Squam Lake. She volunteered for a variety of organizations around the lake including Chocorua Island Chapel Association, Squam Lakes Science Center, Squam Lakes Association and the Loon Preservation Committee.After her husband retired from DuPont in 1985, they bought a VW camper and travelled the country, eventually visiting 49 states. In 1987, Esther and Jim moved to Yarmouth and spent summers at their beloved home on Squam Lake, N.H.She will be remembered for being a kind, loving, and generous soul by all who knew her.Esther was predeceased by her husband Jim. Survivors include her son H. James Marshall III and his wife Frances of Concord, N.H., her daughter Esther Marshall Pappas of Yarmouth, her son Peter Judkins Marshall and his wife Cynthia of Moultonborough, N.H.; as well as many nieces and nephews.Additional survivors include seven grandchildren, Jennifer Pomeroy Marshall and her husband Michael Amero of Portland, Jeffrey Burke Marshall of Derry, N.H., Christopher Marshall Pappas and his partner Jen Leyden of Freeport, Matthew Reed Pappas and his partner Bayli Mason of Yarmouth, Dashiell Pappas Masland and her husband Geoffrey of Yarmouth, Kristina Cosma Marshall of Los Angeles, Calif., Nicholas Burke Marshall of Moultonborough, NH; and five great- grandchildren, Tanna, Keira, Conor, Griffin and Lyle.A gathering will be held on Thursday, July 25, 2019 from 2-4 p.m. to celebrate both Esther and Jim. The gathering will be held at Medawisla, 46 Wiggin Farm Rd., Moultonborough, N.H.Memorial contributions may be sent to:Chocorua Island Chapel AssociationPO Box 356Holderness, NH 03245 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 22, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com