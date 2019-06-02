Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest W. Mains Jr.. View Sign Obituary

WESTBROOK - Ernest W. Mains Jr., 95 of Westbrook, passed at at Stroudwater Lodge May 30, 2019. Ernest was known by many names: Ernie, Barney, Dad, Papa and Grampie, to name a few. He was born in South Portland on April 5, 1924 to Ernest W. Mains and Frances Huston Mains.He attended Deering High School and left to serve his country in 1942. He served in the U.S. Naval Armed Guard during WWII , stationed on the Liberty Ships and transport troop ships. He sailed on the SS James B Duke through the Panama Canal. He was discharged from naval service at the end of the Korean War . He was predeceased by his wife, Florence Tucker Mains, in 2012, who was the love of his life and friend for 64-and-a-half years; by his oldest son, Carleton Mains, his youngest son, Robert Mains Sr.; his granddaughter, Mary Mains Crawford; his brother, Richard Mains, his sister, Ann Marston and his brother, Kenney Mains. Early in his life he worked for Moses Arnold as a carpenter building homes. He enjoyed carpentry throughout the years and everything he built was perfectly done. Later he was employed by S.D. Warren Paper Company, retiring after more than the 40 years of service. He was one of the founding members of the Westbrook, Maine Rescue in 1970. He was a Blue Lodge Mason for 67 years, and a Scottish Right 32nd degree Mason for 60 years. He was a member of the Kora Temple in Lewiston. He enjoyed volunteering at the Shriner's Circus and made sure his grandchildren could attend. Hunting, fishing, and trapping with friends and family was a favorite pastime, and in his younger years he grew a fine garden. The hunting camp in Thorndike was a special place to go. A fond memory from his youth was of being part of a soapbox derby in 1939 on Park Ave. in Portland. He made his soapbox from orange crates and baby carriage wheels. James W. Flater from Colomy, N.Y., served with him during WWII and was a lifelong friend. They enjoyed traveling together with their wives. Harry and Donnie Harris were friends he enjoyed trapping with for many years.He is survived by his daughter, Frances Mains of Standish, daughter-in-law, Beverly Mains Colby of Bristol, Conn., his daughter-in-law, Shirley Mains of Standish; grandchildren, Robert Mains Jr. and his wife, Jen of Westbrook, Karen Abrahamsen and her husband, David of West Hartford, Conn., Shawn Mains and his wife, Athena of Newington, Conn., Gerald Mains of Portland, Tracy Gedicks and her husband, Mark of Raymond, Theodore Mains of Portland, Becky Flowers and her husband, David of Goffstown, N.H. and Tammi Look of Gorham, and Jason Linscott and his wife, Jen of Standish. He leaves 17 great-grandchildren, Jamie Sargent, Jessica Mains, Travis and Nicole Abrahamsen, Sarah and Joshua Mains, Kaitlyn and Mark Gedicks Jr., Angel and Victoria Simoneau, Michael Barela, Dezzaray and Morgen Look, Ivory, Gage, Wyatt, and Cole Linscott; and one great-great-grandchild, Rainah Dennison. Visiting hours for Ernest will be Tuesday, June 4, from 2-4 p.m. and again from 6-8 p.m. at the Windham Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 434 River Rd. Windham. Interment will take place at Woodlawn Cemetery, Westbrook. To express condolences and to participate in Ernie's online tribute, visit Www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com . In lieu of flowers please send donations to 51 Blossom Street Boston, MA 02114 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites World War II Korean War Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

