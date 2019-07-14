Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Ernest Edwin Cressey. View Sign Service Information Dolby, Blais & Segee - Gorham Chapel 76 State Street Gorham , ME 04038 (207)-839-4270 Obituary

GORHAM - Ernest Edwin Cressey, 95, of Gorham, passed away on the July 9, 2019. Ernest was born Feb. 14, 1924, in Gorham to Mr. and Mrs. George A. and Grace May (Randall) Cressey. Ernest was best known as a real estate developer for over 40 years, establishing "Cressey's Apartments" as the place to rent in Gorham.Ernest started out raising chickens in 1942 during his junior year in high school with a total investment of $14. It was then he became a member of the Future Farmers of America. Ernest raised broilers for Hillcrest Poultry Company for over 25 years. He was the largest poultry farmer in Cumberland County, raising over 56,000 chickens at a time. He was named Outstanding Young Farmer of Southwestern Maine and he was on the United States Department of Agriculture Broiler Advisory Committee for four years. Ernest also served seven years as a member of the Gorham Town Council, was a member of the Gorham Planning Board, Gorham School Planning and Building Committee. He was the Finance Chairman on the Republican Town Committee, a delegate for the State Republican Convention, a member of the I.0.0.F Lodge, Maine Poultry Federation, Maine farm Bureau and was chairman for the School Street Methodist Church Finance Committee.He is survived by his wife, Elizabeth Ann (Parker) Cressey; his children, Ernest M. Cressey and his wife, Renee, Kathleen P. Cressey of Gorham and Cynthia Mae Perry and husband, William, of Dixmont, Maine. Four grandchildren; Stephanie R. Cressey, William Perry Jr. and his wife, Farrah, Susan Marble and husband, Scott, Anne Marie Dean and husband, Matt; and six great-grandchildrenA private service for family was held for Ernest Friday, July 12, 2019. Burial for Ernest is at Eastern Cemetery, Gorham. To leave online condolences, visit Www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com In lieu of flowers,donations in Ernest's memorycan be made to theCressey Road UnitedMethodist Church81 Cressey Rd.Gorham, ME 04038 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 14, 2019

