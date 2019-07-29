GORHAM - Ernest E Dandeneau, 89, passed away on July 26, 2019. He was born on Feb. 6, 1930, in Westbrook, the son of the late Ernest C. and Alice M. (Delcourt) Dandeneau.
He went to St. Hyacinth School and attended Westbrook High School. He was drafted into the Army during The Korean War. He served from 1951 to 1953 and was stationed in Germany. He married Germaine L. Jacques on Oct. 28, 1954 and they settled in Westbrook. He was a communicant of St. Anthony in Westbrook. He retired from SD Warren Co. after 31 years in the finishing department. He also operated a waste removal business for many years. He enjoyed gardening, wood-working and hiking. In his later years, he enjoyed putting together model airplanes, ships and cars, as well as jigsaw puzzles.
His favorite poem reflected his love of nature and the outdoors: I think that I shall never see a poem, lovely as a tree. A tree whose hungry mouth is pressed against the earth's sweet flowing breast. A tree that looks at God all day, and lifts her leafy arms to pray; A tree that may in summer wear a nest of robins in her hair; upon whose bosom snow has lain; Who intimately lives with rain. Poems are made by fools like me, but only God can make a tree. ~ Joyce Kilmer
In addition to his parents; he was predeceased by four sisters, Gloria Plummer, Theresa Cloutier, Veronica Exchange, and Mary Trepanier. Surviving in addition to his wife, Germaine L. (Jacques) Dandeneau are two daughters, Alison M. Dandeneau, of South Portland, Karen L. Redlon and her husband, Mark, of Windham, three sons, Craig L. of Westbrook, Neal T. of Saco, and William F. and his wife, Laurel, of Steep Falls; grandchildren, Nola (Dandeneau) Tapley, Kyle Dandeneau, Noel, Samuel and Michael Redlon, and two step-grandsons, David and Steven Redlon; and one great-granddaughter, Prudence Tapley.
The family thanks the staffs of Gorham House and Compassus for the wonderful care he received and the support his family received.
Visitation will be held from 12-1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 1, at the Westbrook Chapel of Dolby, Blais & Segee, 35 Church St., Westbrook. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. Interment will follow at St Hyacinth Cemetery, Westbrook. To express condolences or to participate in Ernest's online tribute please visit www.DolbyBlaisSegee.com
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 29, 2019