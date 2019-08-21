YARMOUTH - Eric Michael Olson, 36, of Yarmouth, passed away peacefully on Aug. 17, 2019. He was born in Bellevue, Wash., a son of Frederick and Brenda (Utz) Olson.
Eric liked to ski, hike, paddle and listen to music. He loved live music and especially liked Dave Mathews and The Mallet Brothers Band. He mostly loved being with his family. Eric was a cook at the Westin Portland Harborview hotel. He enjoyed cooking and making special meals for family gatherings. Eric was the type of person that would do anything for anyone. He always had a smile for everyone.
In addition to his parents, Eric is survived by his sister, Lynn Olson/Williams and her wife Elaine Williams; his three nephews whom he adored, Shayne Walter Splint, Austin Joseph Dodd Splint and Aidyn Michael Olson; and his precious dog, Vino. Eric also has many cousins, grandparents, aunts and uncles. Eric loved all of these people tremendously.
A visiting hour will be held from 1-2 p.m. on Friday, August 23 at Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth, followed by a celebration of life service beginning at 2 p.m.
A reception will follow at AMVETS, Post 2, 148 North Rd. Yarmouth.
