BRUNSWICK - Emma Louise Farris, 90, of Brunswick, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 24, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family.Emma was born in Portland on April 8, 1929, a daughter of Stanley Raymond Albee and Edna Ethel (Koehling) Raymond and graduated from Portland High School.She worked as a registered nurse in Florida and most of her life in Brunswick.Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, August 29, at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick, where a funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery, Bath. For the full obituary and to leave condolences, please visit www.brackettfh.com If desired, please make donations in Emma's memory to:CHANS Hospice60 Baribeau Dr.Brunswick, ME 04011
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 27, 2019