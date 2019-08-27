Emma Louise Farris (1929 - 2019)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emma Louise Farris.
Service Information
Brackett Funeral Home
29 Federal St
Brunswick, ME
04011
(207)-725-5511
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Brackett Funeral Home
29 Federal St
Brunswick, ME 04011
View Map
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Brackett Funeral Home
29 Federal St
Brunswick, ME 04011
View Map
Obituary

BRUNSWICK - Emma Louise Farris, 90, of Brunswick, passed away peacefully Saturday, August 24, 2019 at her residence surrounded by her family.Emma was born in Portland on April 8, 1929, a daughter of Stanley Raymond Albee and Edna Ethel (Koehling) Raymond and graduated from Portland High School.She worked as a registered nurse in Florida and most of her life in Brunswick.Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. Thursday, August 29, at the Brackett Funeral Home, 29 Federal St., Brunswick, where a funeral service will follow at 11 a.m. Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery, Bath. For the full obituary and to leave condolences, please visit www.brackettfh.com If desired, please make donations in Emma's memory to:CHANS Hospice60 Baribeau Dr.Brunswick, ME 04011

Send Flowers
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 27, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Search Obituaries & Guest Books
You are searching
Search
Powered by Legacy.com