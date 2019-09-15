Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emily Frances (Averill) Withee. View Sign Obituary

WESTBROOK - Emily Frances (Averill) Withee, 101, died Sept. 8, 2019, at home. She was born on Sept. 4, 1918, on a large farm in Averill's Hill, Prentiss, Maine. She was the youngest of 16 children born to the late Ralph and the late Rebecca (King) Averill.



Her education began in a one room school; graduated high school 1935 as salutatorian; won three language gold medals; Maine School of Commerce, Husson 1938; and joined Epsilon Tau Epsilon.



She was predeceased by husband, Arnold, with whom she operated Arnold's Hardware, Belfast, for 23 years. Then, they retired to Westbrook in 1982.



She was a member of Bangor USO during WWII; Belfast Lionettes; 1918 Club, Westbrook. She enjoyed harness racing and genealogy. She was a 10th generation descendent of William Averell of Ipswich, Mass., progenitor of many hung during Salem Witch Trials.



Her highlighted travels included a Caribbean Cruise in 1973; California by camper 1983; London 1987, quest of family roots; Hawaii 1995 for 50th wedding anniversary; and Bangor casino 2008 for 90th birthday.



Survivors include daughters Linda of Westbrook and Diane of Clearwater, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews that she loved. She was predeceased by siblings, Leo, William, Lloyd, Laurence, Lawton, Edith, Ella, Marion, Ernestine, Elaine, Eleanor, Eula, Enid, Doris, and Esther. As mother would say, "The last cow has left the barn".



She was a wonderful wife and mother, very loving and devoted.



Graveside services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Brooklawn Memorial Park, Portland. To express condolences or participate in Frances' online tribute, please visit







WESTBROOK - Emily Frances (Averill) Withee, 101, died Sept. 8, 2019, at home. She was born on Sept. 4, 1918, on a large farm in Averill's Hill, Prentiss, Maine. She was the youngest of 16 children born to the late Ralph and the late Rebecca (King) Averill.Her education began in a one room school; graduated high school 1935 as salutatorian; won three language gold medals; Maine School of Commerce, Husson 1938; and joined Epsilon Tau Epsilon.She was predeceased by husband, Arnold, with whom she operated Arnold's Hardware, Belfast, for 23 years. Then, they retired to Westbrook in 1982.She was a member of Bangor USO during WWII; Belfast Lionettes; 1918 Club, Westbrook. She enjoyed harness racing and genealogy. She was a 10th generation descendent of William Averell of Ipswich, Mass., progenitor of many hung during Salem Witch Trials.Her highlighted travels included a Caribbean Cruise in 1973; California by camper 1983; London 1987, quest of family roots; Hawaii 1995 for 50th wedding anniversary; and Bangor casino 2008 for 90th birthday.Survivors include daughters Linda of Westbrook and Diane of Clearwater, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews that she loved. She was predeceased by siblings, Leo, William, Lloyd, Laurence, Lawton, Edith, Ella, Marion, Ernestine, Elaine, Eleanor, Eula, Enid, Doris, and Esther. As mother would say, "The last cow has left the barn".She was a wonderful wife and mother, very loving and devoted.Graveside services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Brooklawn Memorial Park, Portland. To express condolences or participate in Frances' online tribute, please visit www.dolbyblaissegee.com Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 15, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com