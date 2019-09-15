WESTBROOK - Emily Frances (Averill) Withee, 101, died Sept. 8, 2019, at home. She was born on Sept. 4, 1918, on a large farm in Averill's Hill, Prentiss, Maine. She was the youngest of 16 children born to the late Ralph and the late Rebecca (King) Averill.
Her education began in a one room school; graduated high school 1935 as salutatorian; won three language gold medals; Maine School of Commerce, Husson 1938; and joined Epsilon Tau Epsilon.
She was predeceased by husband, Arnold, with whom she operated Arnold's Hardware, Belfast, for 23 years. Then, they retired to Westbrook in 1982.
She was a member of Bangor USO during WWII; Belfast Lionettes; 1918 Club, Westbrook. She enjoyed harness racing and genealogy. She was a 10th generation descendent of William Averell of Ipswich, Mass., progenitor of many hung during Salem Witch Trials.
Her highlighted travels included a Caribbean Cruise in 1973; California by camper 1983; London 1987, quest of family roots; Hawaii 1995 for 50th wedding anniversary; and Bangor casino 2008 for 90th birthday.
Survivors include daughters Linda of Westbrook and Diane of Clearwater, Fla.; and many nieces and nephews that she loved. She was predeceased by siblings, Leo, William, Lloyd, Laurence, Lawton, Edith, Ella, Marion, Ernestine, Elaine, Eleanor, Eula, Enid, Doris, and Esther. As mother would say, "The last cow has left the barn".
She was a wonderful wife and mother, very loving and devoted.
Graveside services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, at Brooklawn Memorial Park, Portland. To express condolences or participate in Frances' online tribute, please visit www.dolbyblaissegee.com.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 15, 2019