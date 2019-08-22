WAIANEA, Hawaii - It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved daughter, Emily Anna Green. She died suddenly on August 13, 2019, in Waianea, Hawaii. Born in Bellevue, Wash., Sept. 9, 1983, Emily was raised in Cumberland and attended local schools. She was a 2002 graduate of Catherine McAuley High School where she played both tennis and field hockey. In 2000, under coach Joe Kilmartin, she helped her team win their first Class A state tennis championship. Later, she captained McCauley's 2002 varsity team that made it to the state championship finals. Emily attended Eckerd College, St. Petersburg, Fla., and the University of Southern Maine where she played on the women's varsity tennis team under coach Wayne St. Peter.She loved animals, especially her cats Shadow and Lucy and her golden retrievers Downy, Rocky, and Meri. She is survived by her three beautiful children, Anna, Sage, and Malibu and her longtime friend and companion Donny Kulp; her parents, Ross and Judi Green of Sarasota, Fla.; her beloved brother Ryan and his wife Christina and their son Max Alexander of Portland; her great aunt Natalie Klemm of Grenada, Calif.; and her cousin, Nancy Goodspeed of Portland. Emily was predeceased by her paternal grandparents Dr. and Mrs. Ross Green of Falmouth, her maternal grandmother Hope Sullivan of Utah; and her aunts Patricia Wolfe and Nina Sullivan of Seattle, Wash., and Martha Green of Auburn. She will be laid to rest in a private graveside service at Gracelawn Memorial Park in Auburn. A special thanks to the Germany family, Chad, Angela, and their daughters Noelle and Mercy, and to the Waianea Assembly of God Church for their love, support and kindness during this very difficult time.Donations may be made to: Waianea Assembly of God 94-425 Lakau Place Waipahu, HI 96797
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Aug. 22, 2019