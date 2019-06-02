Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emilie (Ballard) Cherry. View Sign Service Information HOBBS FUNERAL HOME 230 COTTAGE RD South Portland , ME 04106-3802 (207)-799-4472 Obituary

GIBSONIA, Pa. - Emilie Cherry passed away peacefully in the St. Barnabas Nursing Home in Gibsonia, Pa. on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.Emilie was the last of 11 children to be born to Peter and Mary Comas, who immigrated to America from Greece in 1908. Her family initially settled in Newburyport, Mass. where Emilie was born and the family eventually settled in Portland.She graduated from Portland High School in 1940 and began a secretarial career with The Chaplin Corporation.Several years later she became engaged to a young Greek serviceman, Peter Lebares, who was assigned to a European Army command in Germany. A short time later Peter returned to America due to a severe illness and died at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center .Heart broken Emilie volunteered to serve with the USO and was offered an overseas post in Wiesbaden Germany. It was there that she met her future husband Hampton M. Ballard Jr. They were married in Germany and shortly after returned to a new post in America. A divorce followed after two children were born, Hampton M. Ballard III and Bruce Ballard. Emilie raised the boys as a single parent in South Portland where they distinguished themselves on the sports fields of South Portland High School. The boys were commonly recognized by the names "Trio" and "Chop".Emilie was always deeply involved with the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Portland. She sang in the choir for 22 years. She served as the District Governor for the Daughters of Penelope for six years. Later she extended her church influence to work with The Inter-Faith Christian Fellowship group in Portland and volunteered in their soup kitchen once a month. At the height of her involvement with the church, She received the Diocese Laity Award and traveled to Boston where she received her plaque from The Archbishop of the Greek Diocese, Boston. The venue which allowed Emilie to display her vocal talents was her involvement in Lyric Theater. She performed in a number productions which included: South Pacific, Guys n Dolls, Damn Yankees.Emilie worked at the Chaplin Corp in South Portland for 21 years until she married Walter J. Cherry in 1969. From Maine, Emilie followed Walter to Washington D.C. and Salt Lake City, Utah, where they both retired to settle in Bethel. A part-time job in Bethel led to a winter job in Safety Harbor, Fla., which lasted 13 years until Walter passed away in 1977. Then Emilie returned to South Portland where she resided until her move to the Pittsburgh, Pa. area in 2009.Emilie was predeceased by son, Trio and is survived by her son, Bruce; seven grandchildren, Molly Ballard, Alex Ballard Emilie (Ballard) Gaeta, Sara (Ballard) DiDomenico, Rachel (Ballard) Divens, Zachary Ballard, Jacob Ballard; and seven great-grandchildren. Hobbs Funeral Home in South Portland will hold visiting hours on June 11, from 4-7 p.m. The funeral will follow a brief service at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church on Pleasant St. in Portland at 11 a.m., June 12. In lieu of flowers Emilie wished that donations be made to any children's charity of preference.







GIBSONIA, Pa. - Emilie Cherry passed away peacefully in the St. Barnabas Nursing Home in Gibsonia, Pa. on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.Emilie was the last of 11 children to be born to Peter and Mary Comas, who immigrated to America from Greece in 1908. Her family initially settled in Newburyport, Mass. where Emilie was born and the family eventually settled in Portland.She graduated from Portland High School in 1940 and began a secretarial career with The Chaplin Corporation.Several years later she became engaged to a young Greek serviceman, Peter Lebares, who was assigned to a European Army command in Germany. A short time later Peter returned to America due to a severe illness and died at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center .Heart broken Emilie volunteered to serve with the USO and was offered an overseas post in Wiesbaden Germany. It was there that she met her future husband Hampton M. Ballard Jr. They were married in Germany and shortly after returned to a new post in America. A divorce followed after two children were born, Hampton M. Ballard III and Bruce Ballard. Emilie raised the boys as a single parent in South Portland where they distinguished themselves on the sports fields of South Portland High School. The boys were commonly recognized by the names "Trio" and "Chop".Emilie was always deeply involved with the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Portland. She sang in the choir for 22 years. She served as the District Governor for the Daughters of Penelope for six years. Later she extended her church influence to work with The Inter-Faith Christian Fellowship group in Portland and volunteered in their soup kitchen once a month. At the height of her involvement with the church, She received the Diocese Laity Award and traveled to Boston where she received her plaque from The Archbishop of the Greek Diocese, Boston. The venue which allowed Emilie to display her vocal talents was her involvement in Lyric Theater. She performed in a number productions which included: South Pacific, Guys n Dolls, Damn Yankees.Emilie worked at the Chaplin Corp in South Portland for 21 years until she married Walter J. Cherry in 1969. From Maine, Emilie followed Walter to Washington D.C. and Salt Lake City, Utah, where they both retired to settle in Bethel. A part-time job in Bethel led to a winter job in Safety Harbor, Fla., which lasted 13 years until Walter passed away in 1977. Then Emilie returned to South Portland where she resided until her move to the Pittsburgh, Pa. area in 2009.Emilie was predeceased by son, Trio and is survived by her son, Bruce; seven grandchildren, Molly Ballard, Alex Ballard Emilie (Ballard) Gaeta, Sara (Ballard) DiDomenico, Rachel (Ballard) Divens, Zachary Ballard, Jacob Ballard; and seven great-grandchildren. Hobbs Funeral Home in South Portland will hold visiting hours on June 11, from 4-7 p.m. The funeral will follow a brief service at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church on Pleasant St. in Portland at 11 a.m., June 12. In lieu of flowers Emilie wished that donations be made to any children's charity of preference. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 2, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com