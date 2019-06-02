GIBSONIA, Pa. - Emilie Cherry passed away peacefully in the St. Barnabas Nursing Home in Gibsonia, Pa. on Sunday, Dec. 23, 2018.Emilie was the last of 11 children to be born to Peter and Mary Comas, who immigrated to America from Greece in 1908. Her family initially settled in Newburyport, Mass. where Emilie was born and the family eventually settled in Portland.She graduated from Portland High School in 1940 and began a secretarial career with The Chaplin Corporation.Several years later she became engaged to a young Greek serviceman, Peter Lebares, who was assigned to a European Army command in Germany. A short time later Peter returned to America due to a severe illness and died at the Walter Reed Army Medical Center .Heart broken Emilie volunteered to serve with the USO and was offered an overseas post in Wiesbaden Germany. It was there that she met her future husband Hampton M. Ballard Jr. They were married in Germany and shortly after returned to a new post in America. A divorce followed after two children were born, Hampton M. Ballard III and Bruce Ballard. Emilie raised the boys as a single parent in South Portland where they distinguished themselves on the sports fields of South Portland High School. The boys were commonly recognized by the names "Trio" and "Chop".Emilie was always deeply involved with the Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church in Portland. She sang in the choir for 22 years. She served as the District Governor for the Daughters of Penelope for six years. Later she extended her church influence to work with The Inter-Faith Christian Fellowship group in Portland and volunteered in their soup kitchen once a month. At the height of her involvement with the church, She received the Diocese Laity Award and traveled to Boston where she received her plaque from The Archbishop of the Greek Diocese, Boston. The venue which allowed Emilie to display her vocal talents was her involvement in Lyric Theater. She performed in a number productions which included: South Pacific, Guys n Dolls, Damn Yankees.Emilie worked at the Chaplin Corp in South Portland for 21 years until she married Walter J. Cherry in 1969. From Maine, Emilie followed Walter to Washington D.C. and Salt Lake City, Utah, where they both retired to settle in Bethel. A part-time job in Bethel led to a winter job in Safety Harbor, Fla., which lasted 13 years until Walter passed away in 1977. Then Emilie returned to South Portland where she resided until her move to the Pittsburgh, Pa. area in 2009.Emilie was predeceased by son, Trio and is survived by her son, Bruce; seven grandchildren, Molly Ballard, Alex Ballard Emilie (Ballard) Gaeta, Sara (Ballard) DiDomenico, Rachel (Ballard) Divens, Zachary Ballard, Jacob Ballard; and seven great-grandchildren. Hobbs Funeral Home in South Portland will hold visiting hours on June 11, from 4-7 p.m. The funeral will follow a brief service at Holy Trinity Greek Orthodox Church on Pleasant St. in Portland at 11 a.m., June 12. In lieu of flowers Emilie wished that donations be made to any children's charity of preference.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 2, 2019