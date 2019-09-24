Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emile Lucien Racine. View Sign Service Information Demers-Desmond Funeral Home 34 Cushing Street Brunswick , ME 04011 (207)-725-4381 Visitation 10:00 AM - 1:30 PM Demers-Desmond Funeral Home 34 Cushing Street Brunswick , ME View Map Mass of Christian Burial 2:00 PM St. John the Baptist Catholic Church Pleasant Street Brunswick , ME View Map Obituary

BRUNSWICK - Emile Lucien Racine, 88, passed away in Yarmouth on Friday, Sept. 20, 2019 after a courageous battle with Parkinson's Disease. He was born in Brunswick on Feb. 19, 1931 and was educated in local schools. Emile was a communicant of St. John the Baptist Catholic Church and a Fourth Degree Knight of Columbus.



First employed at his father's grocery store on Mill Street, Emile later became a master precision machinist while working at United Tool and Die in Connecticut, as well as Brunswick Precision Machine, which he owned and operated. He retired from Bath Iron Works in 1995.



Emile is the beloved son of the late Rosario and Imelda (St. Pierre) Racine. He was predeceased by his brothers, Omer and Lucien of Connecticut, and Roland of Arizona; and by an infant son, Stephen John.



Emile is survived by his loving wife of 66 years, Simone (Doyon); his children, James Racine (Tiffany) of Dayton, Marie-Anne Bowen (Dana) of Topsham, Paulette Hoppesch (Dean) of Illinois, and Sandra Lano (Jeffrey) of Freeport. He also leaves behind three brothers, Albert (Georgette) and Robert of Connecticut and Andre (Rebecca) of Florida; nine grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.



An avid bowler, Emile participated in National Senior Olympic competitions and was inducted into the Maine Hall of Fame. He was easy-going and friendly. Emile's love of people and competitive nature were especially evident during league play at Yankee Lanes in Brunswick. He also enjoyed fishing, gardening, and playing cribbage and was a devoted Red Sox fan.



Visiting hours will be held on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 from 10 a.m. - 1:30 p.m. at Demers-Desmond Funeral Home, 34 Cushing Street, Brunswick, Maine. A Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 2 p.m. at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, Pleasant Street, Brunswick.



