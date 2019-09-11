Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Emile A. Lamontagne. View Sign Service Information Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St Biddeford , ME 04005 (207)-282-6300 Visitation 11:00 AM - 1:00 PM Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St Biddeford , ME 04005 View Map Funeral service 1:00 PM Hope Memorial Chapel 480 Elm St Biddeford , ME 04005 View Map Obituary

BIDDEFORD - Emile A. Lamontagne, 92, of Biddeford passed away surrounded by his family in the early hours of Tuesday, Sept. 10, 2019, at The Wardwell in Saco. He was born April 13, 1927, in Berlin, N.H., the son of Edward and Irene (Bernier) Lamontagne. He spent his childhood there before the family eventually moved to Biddeford, where he attended St. Louis High School through his junior year. He then enlisted in the



Emile met his wife dancing to the big band sounds on the pier in Old Orchard Beach. He married Doris Voyer during the forest fires of 1947 in St. Andre's Church on Monday, Oct. 27, 1947.



He owned and operated Emile Lamontagne Plumbing and Heating from 1958 until his retirement. Through this business, he mentored many local plumbers who then went on to start their own businesses. When Emile retired, his two youngest children, Carol and John, acquired the business which is still operating today. He also owned and operated Lamontagne Oil Company from 1965 until his oldest son, Paul, came into the business. In 1970, Emile opened an Arctic Cat and Chaparral snowmobile dealership which he owned and operated for several years.



Emile also served on the Biddeford City Council under mayors Leo Lemire and Gilbert Boucher. While on the City Council, he helped in the development of the Gilbert R. Boucher Memorial Park in Biddeford Pool. He was past Commander of the Amvets and was a member of their Drum and Bugle Corps. He was also active in the D.A.V., the Eagles, Aerie #804, and St. Andre's Parish Activities. Through the Parish, he was instrumental in establishing the hot lunch program for St. Andre's Grammar School.



For 20-plus years after retirement, he enjoyed many warm winters in Florida. He loved to travel abroad with his wife, Doris. They were fortunate to travel to many destinations in the United States, Europe and many of the Caribbean Islands. He enjoyed camping, fishing, boating, snowmobiling and many other outdoor activities. Emile spent the majority of his summers at his camp at Little Ossipee Lake.



Emile was preceded in death by his wife, Doris Lamontagne, daughter-in-law, Crystal Lamontagne, brothers, Marcel, Robert, Maurice, and sister, Rita Lessard.



He is survived by four children, Paul Lamontagne and his fiancée Elaine LaRiviere of Biddeford, John Lamontagne and his wife Christina of Biddeford, Carol Lamontagne and her wife Lisa Paquet of Biddeford and Diane Welch and her husband Ernest of Belfast.



His grandchildren Steven, Jan, Samantha and Cody Lamontagne, Erin Watt and her husband Trevor and Matthew Welch and his wife Margie.



His two great-grandchildren: Morgan Lamontagne and Tucker Willoughby-Lamontagne, his sisters-in-law Dolly Lamontagne and Joan Lamontagne and many nieces and nephews.



He is also survived by his dear companion of many years, Rachel Mondor.



The family would like to extend a special thanks to the staff at both The Wardwell and St. Andre's Health Care for taking such great care of him during his last years.



Visiting Hours will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019 at Hope Memorial Chapel, 480 Elm Street, Biddeford, Maine 04005. A funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. in the Hope Chapel. Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery. To share condolences online, please visit



In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to



The Wardwell



43 Middle St.



Saco, ME 04072







