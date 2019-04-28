HOLLIS - Elton "Bud" Smith, 94, died Wednesday, April 24, 2019 at St. Andre' Health Care Facility in Biddeford Pool following a brief illness.He was predeceased by his loving wife Alva Dodge Smith of 70 years; son Steven E. Smith; grandson Lance E. Smith; sisters Francis Anderson and Leona Hanson and brother Elwin Smith.He is lovingly remembered by his daughters, Karen Murray, Sheryl Smith and Simone Palmer, granddaughter Mistyn Palmer and great-grandchildren Jacob Murray and Emily Palmer, and numerous nieces and nephews.Born and raised in Limington, the son of Frank Leon Smith and Luella Hartford Smith, he graduated from Hollis High School and was a lifelong resident of Hollis. After graduation World War II had begun, Bud signed up to serve his country with several of his classmates by joining the Army. He went ashore in Normandy, France during the D Day invasion in 1944, and went on to serve in Belgium and Germany. After serving in the Army, Bud worked in the woods as a logger with horses and steers. He worked for the Maine Department of Transportation on the road crew and later in the garage at Scarborough.Bud was smitten by Alva V Dodge and made her his wife in March of 1948. Together they bought a partially built house and made it their home for life. The pair raised beef animals and planted a large garden each year, corn on the cob was always his favorite vegetable. Until two years ago, the pair traveled to St Croix, VI to winter with daughters Sheryl and Simone.Bud was a member of the Maine Pony Teamsters, Hollis Honkers and was a lifelong Grange Member. He was a Hollis Selectman for 10 years. He got true enjoyment in showing his Ponies of America (POA's) at shows all over the East Coast and Pennsylvania. Bud drove the Oakhurst Wagon at parades in the State of Maine and New Hampshire. He tutored many of the local children in equine knowledge over his 30+ years of showing. A self-taught blacksmith, Bud spent hours at his forge making wrought iron gates, racks, stairs, railings and whatever family members requested, exercising his creative nature. He built a sugar shack and spent many happy hours visiting with family and neighbors as the sap was boiled down to maple syrup.A funeral service will be held 11 a.m on May 23, at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church, Pleasant Hill, Hollis. A reception will follow at the church, with burial to follow at Meeting House Hill Cemetery.Online condolence messages can be submitted at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service website, www.mainefuneral.comIn lieu of flowers,memorial contributions can be made to the: Bear Hill Baptist Church Preservation Group c/o Anne Hannaford PO Box 8 Hollis, ME 04042
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 28, 2019