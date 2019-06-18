Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elson Ronald "Ron" Race. View Sign Service Information Lindquist Funeral Home 1 Mayberry Ln Yarmouth , ME 04096 (207)-846-4011 Visitation 1:00 PM - 3:00 PM Lindquist Funeral Home 1 Mayberry Ln Yarmouth , ME 04096 View Map Memorial service 2:30 PM Lindquist Funeral Home 1 Mayberry Ln Yarmouth , ME 04096 View Map Obituary

SCARBOROUGH - Elson Ronald "Ron" Race went home to be with his parents on June 2, 2019. Ron was born Sept. 21, 1943, in Leominster, Mass., to Elson B. and Helen D. (Olson) Race. Ron moved to Maine in 1962 with his parents and sisters.



Ron worked for the Togus VA Hospital in Augusta for 21 years before retiring. After the passing of his father, Ron and his mother moved to Cumberland in 1992, where he also held various jobs. In 2001, after the passing of his mother, Ron moved to a Creative Work Systems residential care home called "Reef Lane", in Scarborough, which is where he resided until his passing.



Ron's passions in life were his favorite Red Sox team, which he faithfully watched on television ever week that they played, as well as having the opportunity to actually attend several games in Boston with a caregiver. He also enjoyed going to the Sea Dog games and Pirates games with his nephews Christopher LeSiege or Alex Buxbaum and their children. Ron loved working on his computer, riding his 4-wheeler while vacationing "upta camp", taking trips to Canada, Florida, the Amish area of Pennsylvania, and riding the luge once at Lake Placid during the fall months. He also spent time at Sebago Lake and loved riding "zip lines" at the various amusement parks that he went to.



Ron is survived by his three sisters and brothers-in-law, Cheryl and Donald Buxbaum, Linda and James McLean Jr., and Donna and Frederick Cunningham, all from Maine, and one aunt, Joan Race Faucher of Florida. He is also survived by many nieces, nephews and a parcel of great-nieces and great-nephews as well as several cousins.



Friends and family are invited to share their memories and offer their condolences by visiting Ron's online guestbook at



Visiting hours will be Sunday, June 23, 2019 at Lindquist Funeral Home from 1-3 p.m., with the memorial service at 2:30 p.m. Burial will be private at the Maine Veteran's Memorial Cemetery in Augusta near his parents. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Lindquist Funeral Home, 1 Mayberry Lane, Yarmouth, Maine, 04096. 846-4011.







