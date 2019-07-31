SHIRLEY, Mass. - Elson Harmon, 78, of Longley Road passed away at his residence on July 18, 2019. He was born in Pennsylvania, Aug. 26, 1940, the son of Max and Margaret Wilson Harmon.
Elson graduated from Princeton University and later received a PHD from Duke University. He was then employed in St. Louis, Syracuse University and most recently Groton School .
Elson Harmon was a beloved member of the teaching faculty at Groton School from 1986 to 2017. In addition to teaching English, Elson directed Groton's theater program for many years. Students in his classes and in his theatrical productions described the enormous impact of this dedicated teacher. When Elson handed over the theater reins to a colleague, he continued to stay involved in the program, supporting Groton students both on stage and those working behind the scenes. After his so-called retirement, he continued teaching at Groton part-time and stayed involved with many of the students whose lives he touched.
He enjoyed all aspects of the theater and once a year would travel to England to attend theatrical productions.
A graveside service where he will be laid to rest with his parents, will be Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019, at 11 a.m., at South Buxton Cemetery, Sawyer Section.
Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 13 Portland Road, Buxton (Bar Mills), Maine, are entrusted with his arrangements.
For those wishing to make memorial contributions in his memory please consider
Groton School
P.O. Box 991
Groton, MA 01450-0991
