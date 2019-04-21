Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elsie Legere. View Sign

CAPE ELIZABETH - Elsie Legere passed away on April 14, 2019, after a brief illness. Elsie was born on August 10, 1931, to James A. and Hallie M. Calloway in Asheville, N.C.



She was the youngest of four children. Some of her earliest memories were listening to the St. Louis Cardinals on the radio with her dad and she developed a lifelong love of sports, particularly baseball. Her parents separated when she was young, and she moved with her mom to the Washington D.C. area where Hallie was employed as a personal assistant during the war. Here, Elsie became involved with more sports, following the baseball Senators and the football Redskins.



She traveled back to Asheville to finish high school where she graduated in 1949. Hallie had since moved to Excelsior, Minn. and Elsie again followed her where they took up residence on Lake Minnetonka. After attending the University of Minnesota for two years she went to work for the National Fire Insurance Co. Her life changed greatly when Edward Legere (with the same company) was transferred from New York to the Minneapolis office. Needing a place to live Hallie and Elsie offered to rent him a room, introducing themselves as southern belles Colonel Calloway and her daughter Elsie Burr.



Eddy, as they always called him, and "the Colonel" took to each other right away; Elsie took a bit longer. He proceeded to buy a speed boat and take them for outings on the lake eventually teaching Elsie how to water ski. Edward was transferred back to Maine and they realized they had to be together, so he drove back and they were married on June 7,1955. The honeymoon was a long drive across the country, towing the boat, back to Maine. The first two summers they rented a cottage on Great Diamond Island while waiting for their new home to be built in Shore Acres, Cape Elizabeth. With four children being born between 1956 and 1960 they realized they needed a bigger place and began construction of their dream home up the street overlooking Broad Cove. Here they raised their children, who enjoyed clambakes, ice skating, and baseball games.



As soon as all the kids were in school Elsie wanted to go back to work, first at the Cape school department, then for the town of Cape Elizabeth. Later, Edward took a job in Presque Isle and she joined him on a farm they rented in the "County". Unable to find work and still owning the Cape house she moved back and went to work for West St. Orthopedics Associates as the Office/Business Manager. From 1985 until 1998 she also did double duty as bookkeeper, payroll manager and booking agent for the family business Eagle Tours.



After they retired in 1989, they decided to purchase a winter home in Florida and live the life of sun, golf, and visits of children and grandchildren, while keeping a home at the Cape for summers. Elsie kept busy with golf, gardening and grandchildren. Sadly, they had to give up the Florida home several years ago and stay up north to be close to family.



Elsie had a big heart and a passion and love for her favorite things, the Red Sox, Patriots, dogs, and her grandchildren, not necessarily in that order.



She is survived by her husband of nearly 64 years Edward, son Larry and wife Karen of South Portland, daughter Julie Putnam and husband Bill of Cumberland, son Paul and his partner Pam Hersey of Peaks Island, daughter Elizabeth Boeve and husband Alan of Boulder CO, grandchildren, Eric Thurlow, Adam Thurlow (Anne), Lewis Boeve, Jane Boeve, Alexandra Lyons (Wells), Cassandra Legere (John), Adrienne Legere (Andrew), and great-grandson Mason Thurlow.



She was predeceased by her mother and father, brothers Alfred and Harry, and sister Sally.



A service for Elsie will be held at 2 p.m. on Friday, May 3 at Hobbs Funeral Home 230 Cottage Road South Portland.



In lieu of flowers,



the family kindly requests that memorial donations be made to the:



Animal Refuge League of Greater Portland at



arlgo.org



in memory of Mim or :



Rheumatoid Arthritis Foundation



Help Fight RA



8815 Conroy



Windermere Rd.



Suite 309



Orlando, FL 32835







