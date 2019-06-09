Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elliot Barker. View Sign Obituary

BOOTHBAY - Elliott R. Barker, III, 87, of Boothbay Harbor, died peacefully at St. Andrew's Village on May 24, 2019.A native of Maine, he was born in Waterville on April 7, 1932, graduating from Waterville High School and the University of Maine at Orono with a degree in chemical engineering. He started his career at Albany Felt Co. in Albany, N.Y., subsequently working at Albemarle Paper Manufacturing Co. in Richmond, Va.In 1963, he and his brother joined their father at Deerfield Plastics Co. in South Deerfield, Mass., a polyethylene film manufacturing company founded by his grandfather, father and uncle. Following his retirement from Deerfield, Elliott became a real estate tax assessor for the Massachusetts towns of Amherst, Greenfield, and Carlisle. Amherst was his home for 35 years.As a philanthropist, Elliott established the Elliott R. Barker, III Professorship in Chemical Engineering for the University of Maine Foundation. He held many community board positions throughout his life including, most recently, St. Andrew's Hospital and the Congregational Church, both of Boothbay Harbor. As a lover of classical music and concert goer, he avidly supported many local music groups, wherever he lived, and, especially in Maine, the Midcoast Symphony and the Portland Symphony Orchestra, and he gave to many organizations through the Maine Community Foundation.Elliott and his wife, Jean, returned to Maine in 1998, when they purchased a home on Southport Island. A passionate boater, Elliott spent his retirementyears tending and piloting his sailing and power boats from Ebenecook Harbor, Southport. In their 80th year, they moved to St. Andrew's Village, Boothbay Harbor. Home maintenance was always very important, but sailing, skiing, gardening and family pets were the joys of his life.Elliott is predeceased by his parents, Elliott R. Barker, Jr. and Muriel Peterson Barker; and by his brother, Charles P. Barker of South Deerfield, Mass. and East Boothbay, Maine. He is survived by Jean Cressy Barker, his wife of 62 years; daughters, Sue of Freeport, and Mary of New Canaan, Conn.; grandson, Brent of Freeport, granddaughter, Eve of Ashville, N.C.; sister-in-law, Elizabeth (Betty) Barker of South Deerfield, Mass.; and niece, Ann of Whately, Mass.A celebration of Elliott's life will be held on June 15, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at the Congregational Church of Boothbay Harbor. Arrangements are available at



If desired, donations in his memory may be made to: Midcoast Symphony PO Box 86 Brunswick ME 04011 or: Lincoln Health/Tufts Medical Student Program Development Office 35 Miles St. Damariscotta ME 04543 or Maine Community Foundation 245 Main St. Ellsworth, ME 04605







