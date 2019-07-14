Ellen J. (Hall) Huntington

Obituary

WESTBROOK – Ellen J. (Hall) Huntington, 81, of Portland, passed away on Monday, July 8, 2019, at the Springbrook Nursing Home. She was the wife of Charles C. Huntington.

She was born in Portland, Maine, on Nov. 3, 1937, the daughter of the late Charles F. and Ethel M. (Bickford) Hall. Ellen grew up in Portland, attending local area schools and graduated from Portland High School.

She loved to play beano and could be found playing mostly on John Roberts Road.

Besides her husband she is survived by a son, Michael Priest of Portland. She also leaves a sister, Donna Mills of Gorham as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was also the mother of the late Donnie and Vickie.

There are no services; a private burial at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland will be held at the convenience of the family.

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 14, 2019
