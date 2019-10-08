FALMOUTH - Ellen Fotter Jamison, 81, formerly of Portland, died on Oct. 3, 2019, following a lengthy illness. She was born in Beverly, Mass., on November 29, 1937, the daughter of Harvey G. and Frances (Shepherd) Fotter. She graduated from Cape Elizabeth High School and Colby Sawyer, formerly Colby Junior College, New London, N.H., with an associate degree.
She worked in Boston and in Camden, Maine, for an investment firm and at HM Payson & Co. for 27 years before retiring in 2004.
After retirement, Ellen went on a safari in Kenya and returned the next year. Visiting Kenya became her passion and she felt it was her second home. She returned there twice a year for many years.
She was previously married to N. Stephen Hills and Paul E. Jamison, both deceased.
She is survived by her son, Stephen A. Hills of Taos, New Mexico; stepchildren, Jennifer L. Jamison of Pownal, Robert Jamison of North Yarmouth; brothers, Steve W. Fotter and his wife Abigail Johnston of San Francisco, Calif., Hank Fotter and his wife Harriet Fotter of Watertown, Conn. She is also survived by a niece, nephew, cousins and step-grandchildren.
A memorial service at Spurwink Church in Cape Elizabeth with a burial to follow at Riverside Cemetery will be announced in the spring.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Oct. 8, 2019