PORTLAND - Ellen Fogg Coppola, 88, died Sunday, Feb.17, 2019, in her sleep at Birchwoods at Canco in Portland.There will be no services per her request. Burial will be at Moss Side Cemetery, Main Street, Cumberland on Tuesday, May 7, at 10:30 a.m. To view Ellen's complete obituary, please visit www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.Memorial contributions are welcome and should be mailed to the: Animal Refuge League P.O. Box 336 Westbrook, ME 04098

Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 28, 2019
