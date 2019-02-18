Obituary Guest Book View Sign

PORTLAND - On Feb. 15, 2019, Elizabeth "Lee" Young Spector, 92, died. Born in Portland on Oct. 25, 1926, Lee attended Portland schools and graduated from Portland High School. She graduated from Framingham State University with a degree in education, and taught third graders in the Malden, Mass. school system for over 20 years. She also owned and managed real estate in Portland for many years.



After retirement, she returned to Portland, which she always considered her home. She was a life long learner and avid reader of mysteries. She took many courses at the Osher Lifelong Learning Institute at the University of Southern Maine. She was a serious bingo player and passionately followed politics and current events.



She was devoted to her family. She had one sister and three brothers. She loved children and was a large part of the lives of her nieces, nephews, and their children. After returning to Maine, she lived near her grand-niece and grand-nephews, Jennie Shapiro, Paul Shapiro and Ben Shapiro, and played an active part in their everyday lives.



Lee was predeceased by the love of her life, Saul Spector; her parents, Jennie and Jacob Young; her sister, Beatrice Young Carlin; brothers, Manuel, Charles and Lawrence Young; and her nephew, Howard Young.



She is survived by her nieces and nephews: Barbara Carlin (Ira Shapiro), Jayne Carlin (Wallace Reid), Jeffrey Young, Stephen Young (Carole), Debra Young, Jonathan Young (Susan), Jacqueline Young (Ed Rosen), and Michael Young (Evangeline).



Services will be held Monday, February 18 at 11 a.m. at Temple Beth El in Portland followed by interment at The Temple Beth El Memorial Park. Arrangements by The Jewish Funeral Home, Portland.



In lieu of flowers, donations to



Temple Beth El,



400 Deering Avenue,



Portland, Maine 04103



would be appreciated.







471 Deering Ave

Portland , ME 04103

