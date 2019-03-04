Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth "Liz" Sweeney. View Sign

SOUTH FREEPORT and Mesa, Ariz. - Elizabeth "Liz" Sweeney passed away on June 6, 2017, at the age of 61. Born in Portland, Maine, Liz was the middle of three daughters of Arthur and Edith Sweeney. Liz was little in physique but, huge in personality. Liz's youth was spent growing up in South Freeport. Liz graduated from North Yarmouth Academy in 1975 and worked in Cambridge, Mass., at the Harvard University Admissions Office. In Cambridge, Liz developed a blood disease which compromised her health for the rest of her life. Liz moved back to Freeport in the late '70s and worked at the Freeport Nursing Home. Liz gave birth to her beloved son, Aaron Arthur Bailey in 1989. Liz and Aaron's father, Gerald Bailey, later divorced but they remained friends and co-parented Aaron for the rest of their lives. Liz predeceased Gerald who also passed in 2017. Liz loved to cook and one-pot meals were her specialty. Over the course of her life, Liz was a passionate artist, first with oil paints and later with yarn. She crocheted to help others - whether in the hospital or a homebound elder or someone who had suffered a loss, Liz loved to surround them (literally) with one of her hand made capes/blankets. She also was a passionate yarn bomber and the Freeport community came to enjoy her art all over town. Liz was an avid reader and had over 600 titles on her kindle and a multitude of books in her home. In her last few years, Liz enjoyed a new home in Mesa, Ariz., where with her eternal cheerful disposition she made her new community her family. Liz was predeceased by both parents and her nephew, Cameron Miller. Liz is survived by her son, Aaron Bailey; her sisters, Alice Miller and her husband, Frank (son, Franklin) and Louise Ritenhouse and her husband, Marc (daughters, Jessica and Isabelle); mother-in-law, Gladys Davis and all of her dearest friends. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 4, 2019

