CAPE ELIZABETH - Elizabeth "Bettye" Ridge Davies, 70, died in her home on Saturday, March 9, 2019, with her husband of 43 years by her side. She was born on Oct. 18, 1948, in Portland, the daughter of the late Peter Aloysius Ridge and Dorothy Ellen Adams Ridge.
Bettye graduated from Cathedral High School in 1966, and attended Northeastern School of Business. She served as a board member for the Catherine Morrill Day Nursery, and volunteered at St. Dominic Catholic Church and the Maine Irish Heritage Center in Portland. A lifelong political activist, she was a member of the Young Democrats and worked for John F. Kennedy's presidential campaign. Locally she advocated for land conservation and preservation of historic buildings.
An avid swimmer, Bettye participated in the Peaks to Portland. She cherished sailing around the islands in Casco Bay on the family's boat, always providing entertaining commentary and trivia. An acrylics and oil painter, Bettye studied at the Maine College of Art and frequented art galleries and exhibits. She was known to chase the moon along the water and rarely missed a sunset.
She loved her family and friends dearly and is survived by her husband, Frederick J. Davies; sisters, Mary Michaelene (Thomas) Mifflin, and Kathleen (Michael) Mosley; daughters, Stacia Brooke Davies and Kassia Elizabeth Davies (Jason) Decker; sons, Christopher Ridge Davies, Frederick "Rick" John Davies III, and Nicholas Peter Davies; beloved "Nini" to, Ellie Elizabeth, Lucy, Gavin, and Natalie. Bettye was predeceased by, and now reunited with, her daughter, Lisa Marie Ridge Davies. She also leaves behind adoring nieces, nephews, countless friends and her devoted dog, Bogey.
Special thanks to Maine Nephrology Associates and Hospice of Southern Maine.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Association of Kidney Patients (AAKP).
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Mar. 17, 2019