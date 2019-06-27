PORTLAND - Elizabeth "Betty" Quinn passed away on June 24, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Portland on March 16, 1933, she was the youngest of Antonio and Ersilia (Liberi) Dimillo's nine children. Betty graduated from Cathedral High School and then worked at Yudi's Tire before marrying her husband of 62 years, James "Gus" Quinn. Betty was blessed with seven children; 19 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren.
Betty's greatest joy in life was her family. She loved hosting Sunday dinner, but if you couldn't make it on Sunday, not to worry – she was sure to have a pot of meatballs and sauce ready to serve any day of the week. She expressed her love through food, so everyone knew to head over to the Quinn house with an appetite. Betty was genuine and caring; a true role-model for how to live and love.
Betty was predeceased by her husband Gus; son Thomas; granddaughter Elizabeth Rice; great-granddaughter Eva Colvin; son-in-law Gary Chapman. She is survived by her children: Jeanna (Mark) Best, Joanna (Jim) Kwieraga, Catherine Rice, Dianne (John) Downing, James Quinn, Liz (Rob) Minervino; daughter-in-law Maureen Quinn; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, also survived by her brother, Albert DiMillo, many nieces, nephews and cousins.
We will miss you always and forever, our dearest Meme.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the Gosnell House and also Seaside for the loving care given to Betty.
Visiting hours will be held on Monday, July 1, from 4-6 p.m., at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 72 Federal St., Portland on Tuesday, July 2, at 10 am. Burial will follow at Old Calvary Cemetery. To view Betty's guestbook or to leave an online condolence for the family please visit, www.athutchins.com
Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to:
Foundation Fighting Blindness
PO Box 45740
Baltimore, MD 21297-574
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 27, 2019