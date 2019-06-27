Guest Book View Sign Service Information A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland 660 Brighton Avenue Portland , ME 04102 (207)-878-3246 Visitation 4:00 PM - 6:00 PM A.T. Hutchins, LLC - Portland 660 Brighton Avenue Portland , ME 04102 View Map Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 AM St. Peter's Catholic Church 72 Federal St. Portland , ME View Map Obituary

PORTLAND - Elizabeth "Betty" Quinn passed away on June 24, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Portland on March 16, 1933, she was the youngest of Antonio and Ersilia (Liberi) Dimillo's nine children. Betty graduated from Cathedral High School and then worked at Yudi's Tire before marrying her husband of 62 years, James "Gus" Quinn. Betty was blessed with seven children; 19 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren.



Betty's greatest joy in life was her family. She loved hosting Sunday dinner, but if you couldn't make it on Sunday, not to worry – she was sure to have a pot of meatballs and sauce ready to serve any day of the week. She expressed her love through food, so everyone knew to head over to the Quinn house with an appetite. Betty was genuine and caring; a true role-model for how to live and love.



Betty was predeceased by her husband Gus; son Thomas; granddaughter Elizabeth Rice; great-granddaughter Eva Colvin; son-in-law Gary Chapman. She is survived by her children: Jeanna (Mark) Best, Joanna (Jim) Kwieraga, Catherine Rice, Dianne (John) Downing, James Quinn, Liz (Rob) Minervino; daughter-in-law Maureen Quinn; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, also survived by her brother, Albert DiMillo, many nieces, nephews and cousins.



We will miss you always and forever, our dearest Meme.



The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the Gosnell House and also Seaside for the loving care given to Betty.



Visiting hours will be held on Monday, July 1, from 4-6 p.m., at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 72 Federal St., Portland on Tuesday, July 2, at 10 am. Burial will follow at Old Calvary Cemetery. To view Betty's guestbook or to leave an online condolence for the family please visit,



Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to:



Foundation Fighting Blindness



PO Box 45740



Baltimore, MD 21297-574







PORTLAND - Elizabeth "Betty" Quinn passed away on June 24, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Portland on March 16, 1933, she was the youngest of Antonio and Ersilia (Liberi) Dimillo's nine children. Betty graduated from Cathedral High School and then worked at Yudi's Tire before marrying her husband of 62 years, James "Gus" Quinn. Betty was blessed with seven children; 19 grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren.Betty's greatest joy in life was her family. She loved hosting Sunday dinner, but if you couldn't make it on Sunday, not to worry – she was sure to have a pot of meatballs and sauce ready to serve any day of the week. She expressed her love through food, so everyone knew to head over to the Quinn house with an appetite. Betty was genuine and caring; a true role-model for how to live and love.Betty was predeceased by her husband Gus; son Thomas; granddaughter Elizabeth Rice; great-granddaughter Eva Colvin; son-in-law Gary Chapman. She is survived by her children: Jeanna (Mark) Best, Joanna (Jim) Kwieraga, Catherine Rice, Dianne (John) Downing, James Quinn, Liz (Rob) Minervino; daughter-in-law Maureen Quinn; grandchildren and great-grandchildren, also survived by her brother, Albert DiMillo, many nieces, nephews and cousins.We will miss you always and forever, our dearest Meme.The family would like to extend a special thank you to the staff of the Gosnell House and also Seaside for the loving care given to Betty.Visiting hours will be held on Monday, July 1, from 4-6 p.m., at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home, 660 Brighton Ave., Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 72 Federal St., Portland on Tuesday, July 2, at 10 am. Burial will follow at Old Calvary Cemetery. To view Betty's guestbook or to leave an online condolence for the family please visit, www.athutchins.com Expressions of sympathy may be made in the form of donations to:Foundation Fighting BlindnessPO Box 45740Baltimore, MD 21297-574 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 27, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com