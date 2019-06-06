Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Perkins Bournival. View Sign Service Information Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home Inc 365 Main St Saco , ME 04072 (207)-282-0562 Obituary

BIDDEFORD - Elizabeth Perkins Bournival, 73, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2019, at the Kennebunk Center for Health. She was born on March 15, 1946, in Biddeford, the daughter of George and Lucy Burke Perkins. She graduated from Biddeford High School and worked at Sturbridge Yankee Workshop and West Point Stevens. She retired from the Maine Turnpike Authority after 25 years for service as a toll collector and was their CPR trainer. She was also an EMT for the Kennebunkport EMS for three years and a leader at TOPS.



She loved animals, shopping, the Red Sox and spending time with her family especially her grandkids.



She was predeceased by her parents and siblings, Perley, George Jr., Bertha, Ethel, and Frank.



Elizabeth leaves behind her husband of 36 years, Hector Bournival Jr.; sons, Glenn Dupuis and his wife, Nikki Daicy, and Tom Dupuis and his wife, Denise; a brother, Tom Perkins and his wife, Gail; grandchildren, Devyn, Danielle, Jordan Katie, Isaac and Jase and two great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.



Friends and family may call at Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main Street, Saco from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., with the Reverend Burt Howe officiating, followed by a procession to Laurel Hill Cemetery.



Memorial contribution may be made in her honor to



Animal Welfare Society



P. O. Box 42



West Kennebunk, ME 04094







BIDDEFORD - Elizabeth Perkins Bournival, 73, passed away peacefully on June 4, 2019, at the Kennebunk Center for Health. She was born on March 15, 1946, in Biddeford, the daughter of George and Lucy Burke Perkins. She graduated from Biddeford High School and worked at Sturbridge Yankee Workshop and West Point Stevens. She retired from the Maine Turnpike Authority after 25 years for service as a toll collector and was their CPR trainer. She was also an EMT for the Kennebunkport EMS for three years and a leader at TOPS.She loved animals, shopping, the Red Sox and spending time with her family especially her grandkids.She was predeceased by her parents and siblings, Perley, George Jr., Bertha, Ethel, and Frank.Elizabeth leaves behind her husband of 36 years, Hector Bournival Jr.; sons, Glenn Dupuis and his wife, Nikki Daicy, and Tom Dupuis and his wife, Denise; a brother, Tom Perkins and his wife, Gail; grandchildren, Devyn, Danielle, Jordan Katie, Isaac and Jase and two great-grandchildren, as well as many nieces and nephews.Friends and family may call at Dennett, Craig & Pate Funeral Home, 365 Main Street, Saco from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m., with the Reverend Burt Howe officiating, followed by a procession to Laurel Hill Cemetery.Memorial contribution may be made in her honor toAnimal Welfare SocietyP. O. Box 42West Kennebunk, ME 04094 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on June 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com