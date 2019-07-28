SOUTH PORTLAND - Elizabeth Meehan, 84, died on June 28, 2019, at Maine Medical Center.
Elizabeth was born on Feb. 23, 1935, in Portland, the youngest daughter of the late Frederick and Mary Ward. She grew up in Portland and graduated from Cathedral High School. In July of 1955, Elizabeth married Thomas Meehan at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception and within a few years began raising a family together in South Portland. Once her children were in school she worked part-time in retail at the Maine Mall, and then later as a real estate agent.
She enjoyed summers on Willard Beach, shopping, antiquing, family gatherings, skiing, and travel with family and her girlfriends. Most of all, she adored her grandchildren and the time she spent with them.
She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Meehan; three sisters, Madeline Wilder, Irene Welch, and Dorothy Bowring; and a brother, Frederick Ward. She is survived by her daughter, Victoria Mahoney and her husband Ralph of Scarborough; a son, Thomas Meehan and his wife Julie of Brewer; two grandchildren, Andrew Meehan and his wife Hali, Sarah Meehan and her fiancé Cody Mello; and many nieces and nephews.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street, Portland. Burial will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland, and a reception thereafter at Coppersmith Tavern and Table, 671 Main Street, South Portland. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland. To view Elizabeth's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com.
In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of
Elizabeth Meehan to
Catholic Charities
Attn: Developmental Office
P.O. Box 10660
Portland Maine 04104
are welcomed.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 28, 2019