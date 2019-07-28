Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Meehan. View Sign Service Information Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Homes 1024 Broadway South Portland , ME 04106 (207)-773-6511 Obituary

SOUTH PORTLAND - Elizabeth Meehan, 84, died on June 28, 2019, at Maine Medical Center.



Elizabeth was born on Feb. 23, 1935, in Portland, the youngest daughter of the late Frederick and Mary Ward. She grew up in Portland and graduated from Cathedral High School. In July of 1955, Elizabeth married Thomas Meehan at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception and within a few years began raising a family together in South Portland. Once her children were in school she worked part-time in retail at the Maine Mall, and then later as a real estate agent.



She enjoyed summers on Willard Beach, shopping, antiquing, family gatherings, skiing, and travel with family and her girlfriends. Most of all, she adored her grandchildren and the time she spent with them.



She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Meehan; three sisters, Madeline Wilder, Irene Welch, and Dorothy Bowring; and a brother, Frederick Ward. She is survived by her daughter, Victoria Mahoney and her husband Ralph of Scarborough; a son, Thomas Meehan and his wife Julie of Brewer; two grandchildren, Andrew Meehan and his wife Hali, Sarah Meehan and her fiancé Cody Mello; and many nieces and nephews.



A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street, Portland. Burial will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland, and a reception thereafter at Coppersmith Tavern and Table, 671 Main Street, South Portland. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland. To view Elizabeth's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit



In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory of



Elizabeth Meehan to



Catholic Charities



Attn: Developmental Office



P.O. Box 10660



Portland Maine 04104



are welcomed.







SOUTH PORTLAND - Elizabeth Meehan, 84, died on June 28, 2019, at Maine Medical Center.Elizabeth was born on Feb. 23, 1935, in Portland, the youngest daughter of the late Frederick and Mary Ward. She grew up in Portland and graduated from Cathedral High School. In July of 1955, Elizabeth married Thomas Meehan at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception and within a few years began raising a family together in South Portland. Once her children were in school she worked part-time in retail at the Maine Mall, and then later as a real estate agent.She enjoyed summers on Willard Beach, shopping, antiquing, family gatherings, skiing, and travel with family and her girlfriends. Most of all, she adored her grandchildren and the time she spent with them.She was predeceased by her husband, Thomas Meehan; three sisters, Madeline Wilder, Irene Welch, and Dorothy Bowring; and a brother, Frederick Ward. She is survived by her daughter, Victoria Mahoney and her husband Ralph of Scarborough; a son, Thomas Meehan and his wife Julie of Brewer; two grandchildren, Andrew Meehan and his wife Hali, Sarah Meehan and her fiancé Cody Mello; and many nieces and nephews.A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m., on Wednesday, July 31, 2019, at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street, Portland. Burial will immediately follow at Calvary Cemetery, South Portland, and a reception thereafter at Coppersmith Tavern and Table, 671 Main Street, South Portland. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of South Portland. To view Elizabeth's memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit www.ConroyTullyWalker.com In lieu of flowers, contributions in memory ofElizabeth Meehan toCatholic CharitiesAttn: Developmental OfficeP.O. Box 10660Portland Maine 04104are welcomed. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on July 28, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com