BUXTON - Elizabeth M. Brackett, 82, of Turkey Lane, passed away Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.
She was born in Portland, May 14, 1937, the daughter of George and Nellie Milburn Harmon.
She attended local schools including Cornish and Sanford.
Elizabeth worked as a bank teller in Portland and that is where she met her husband to be, Claud. They married and later worked on Peaks Island where she was the office manager for the Portland Water District.
Elizabeth also worked as a bus driver for SAD 6, bakery in Gorham and for Grossmans.
She enjoyed knitting, sewing, the Boston Red Sox, country music and NASCAR, with her favorite driver being Jeff Gordon.
Survivors include a son, Brian Brackett of Buxton, two daughters, Eileen M. Storck and husband, Eric, of Bryant Pond, and Christine Ann Stoddard of Dayton; six grandchildren, Joshua, Ashley, Chelsea, Julie, Matthew and Alyson; and 13 great-grandchildren.
A graveside service will be held Saturday, 11 a.m., Sept. 28, 2019, at South Buxton Cemetery (Tory Hill) 1187 River Road, Buxton.
Dennett, Craig & Pate, 13 Portland Road, Buxton (Bar Mills) are entrusted with her services.
