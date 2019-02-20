Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Kohl "Betsy" Brisk. View Sign

WINDHAM - Elizabeth "Betsy" Kohl Brisk died peacefully after a brief illness on Feb. 17, 2019, at her home in Windham, surrounded by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends. Elizabeth, known variously as Betsy, Mom, Nanny, Grandma, and Gundigun was the expression of grace, joy, and kindness to so many people.



Born in Newburg, N.Y. in 1931 to Albert Seeger Kohl and Edith Odell Kohl, she met the love of her life and husband, David C. Brisk, when she was a Simmons College student and he attended Harvard. They were married in 1950 and lived, over the years, in Boston, New York City, New Jersey, and finally in Windham, for the last 30 years. Betsy was mother of four, grandmother of 11 and great-grandparent of eight, including newborn, Abigail, whom she met on her last day.



Betsy was deeply involved as a volunteer in her children's schools, a dedicated member of the League of Women Voters, a lover of the arts, especially opera and musical theater. A lifelong learner in all ways, she took many courses at the Osher Life Long Institute at the University of Southern Maine, especially enjoying courses in music and history. While her interests were many, her primary occupation was being a loving and supportive beacon to her family and friends. She was known as an exceptional hostess, and a loving presence to an extraordinarily varied group that included family, but was in no way limited to that group. Her home was always a refuge for those who needed care, and a place of warmth and joy.



Betsy was predeceased by her beloved husband of 52 years, David C. Brisk. She leaves behind her adoring children and spouses, Charles and Martha Brisk of Merrimack, N.H., Susan and Robert Sharp of Harpswell, Steven and Amber Brisk of Closter, N.J. and Robert Brisk and Monica Mahoney of Columbus, Ohio, as well as semi-daughter, Anne W. Maloney. Also, Betsy had an especially close relationship with her grandchildren and partners, Charles and Sarah Brisk, Eliot Brisk and Christine Young, Catherine and Michael Rennebu, Matthew and Kimberly Brisk, Kate Sharp and Phil Badger, Jenny Sharp, Tyler and Bridget Brisk, Ryan Brisk, Samuel Brisk and Marisa Schoepflin, William Brisk, and Benjamin Brisk. Betsy also took great joy in her great-grandchildren, Bailey, Kaisey, Kelly, Bradley, Crosby, David and CJ Brisk and Abigail Rennebu.



A celebration of this amazing and beloved person will be held in late spring.



In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Save the Children, or Osher Life Long Institute at the University of Southern Maine.







WINDHAM - Elizabeth "Betsy" Kohl Brisk died peacefully after a brief illness on Feb. 17, 2019, at her home in Windham, surrounded by her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and friends. Elizabeth, known variously as Betsy, Mom, Nanny, Grandma, and Gundigun was the expression of grace, joy, and kindness to so many people.Born in Newburg, N.Y. in 1931 to Albert Seeger Kohl and Edith Odell Kohl, she met the love of her life and husband, David C. Brisk, when she was a Simmons College student and he attended Harvard. They were married in 1950 and lived, over the years, in Boston, New York City, New Jersey, and finally in Windham, for the last 30 years. Betsy was mother of four, grandmother of 11 and great-grandparent of eight, including newborn, Abigail, whom she met on her last day.Betsy was deeply involved as a volunteer in her children's schools, a dedicated member of the League of Women Voters, a lover of the arts, especially opera and musical theater. A lifelong learner in all ways, she took many courses at the Osher Life Long Institute at the University of Southern Maine, especially enjoying courses in music and history. While her interests were many, her primary occupation was being a loving and supportive beacon to her family and friends. She was known as an exceptional hostess, and a loving presence to an extraordinarily varied group that included family, but was in no way limited to that group. Her home was always a refuge for those who needed care, and a place of warmth and joy.Betsy was predeceased by her beloved husband of 52 years, David C. Brisk. She leaves behind her adoring children and spouses, Charles and Martha Brisk of Merrimack, N.H., Susan and Robert Sharp of Harpswell, Steven and Amber Brisk of Closter, N.J. and Robert Brisk and Monica Mahoney of Columbus, Ohio, as well as semi-daughter, Anne W. Maloney. Also, Betsy had an especially close relationship with her grandchildren and partners, Charles and Sarah Brisk, Eliot Brisk and Christine Young, Catherine and Michael Rennebu, Matthew and Kimberly Brisk, Kate Sharp and Phil Badger, Jenny Sharp, Tyler and Bridget Brisk, Ryan Brisk, Samuel Brisk and Marisa Schoepflin, William Brisk, and Benjamin Brisk. Betsy also took great joy in her great-grandchildren, Bailey, Kaisey, Kelly, Bradley, Crosby, David and CJ Brisk and Abigail Rennebu.A celebration of this amazing and beloved person will be held in late spring.In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to Save the Children, or Osher Life Long Institute at the University of Southern Maine. Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Feb. 20, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com