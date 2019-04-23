Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth Johnson (Paré) DeCourcey. View Sign Service Information Conroy Tully Walker Funeral Homes and Cremation Services 172 State Street Portland , ME 04101 (207)-773-6511 Celebration of Life 12:30 PM - 3:30 PM DiMillo's Restaurant 25 Long Wharf Portland , ME View Map Obituary

PORTLAND - Elizabeth Johnson (Paré) DeCourcey, 82, of Clinton Street, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019, at Maine Medical Center with her family by her side.



Liz was born on June 26, 1936, in Worcester, Mass., to the late John and Hilja (Niemi) Johnson, and raised on the family's dairy farm with sister, Carolyn and brother, Richard. She graduated from Leicester High School in 1954, and from Framingham Teachers College in 1958.



Mrs. Paré, as she was known throughout her career, was a respected teacher in the Oyster River and York School districts for over 40 years. Throughout her tenure at the middle and high schools, Mrs. Paré impacted the lives of countless students, teaching life skills to multiple generations of families.



Education was always a very important aspect in Liz's life, and she recognized the importance of public education and lifelong learning. She earned her master's degree in education from UNH in 1988 while working full time and helping her four children through college.



Liz was an avid reader, and passed this love of reading down to her children and grandchildren. She was also a talented pianist and organist, and especially enjoyed classical music. In recent years, she greatly attended classes at USM's Osher Lifelong Learning Institute with very dear friends, as well as book group, theater, water aerobics and the Portland Symphony Orchestra.



In 1996, Liz married Joseph DeCourcey, who had six sons, and together they enjoyed spending time with extended family and friends. Liz and Joe loved to travel, and had memorable trips to Ireland, Prague, Australia and other destinations. They were also both devoted to their garden on Clinton Street and loved the Deering Center neighborhood. Their home and beautiful garden were a special joy and sanctuary to them and their many loved ones. Together they had many children and grandchildren, but rarely did they miss a grandchild's sporting event, theater performance, dance performance, or art exhibit.



Liz and Joe also shared a passion for politics and enjoyed lively discussion regarding current events. She was an ardent supporter of the LGBT community, women's rights, human rights, the environment, healthcare and education - and quite proud to march in support of her causes. She would not mind for it to be noted that she was "not a fan" of the current administration.



Liz was a loyal and loving woman of great calm, gentle strength and resilience. Fiercely proud of her Swedish and Finnish heritage, she was a very kind and giving person who understood the meaning of being a true friend, and had a very close relationship with her sister, Carolyn (Johnson)



Liz's true passion was her family and friends. She was a wonderful mother to her children, and had a special place in her heart for her beloved son, Bobby. Liz had a unique ability to have a personal connection and relationship with every person in her life. With her grandchildren, Grammy Liz took a genuine interest in each grandchild and every aspect of their lives. Liz was a wonderful gift to the world and will be missed by all whose life she touched.



Liz was predeceased by her husband, Joseph DeCourcey; parents, John and Hilja Johnson; and son, Robert David Paré.



She is survived by daughter, Kimberly Paré and her children, Frankie, Matthew and Katie; son, Albert Paré III and his daughter, Nicole; daughter, Nancy Burton, her husband, Rick, and their children, Lindsey and Jonny; stepson, Richard DeCourcey, his ex-wife, Heidi and their daughter, Hannah; stepson Dr. James DeCourcey, his wife, Heather and their son, Ryan; stepson, John DeCourcey and his wife, Lila Simpson; stepson, Michael DeCourcey, his wife Ericka and their children, Taylor, Christian and Deklan; stepson, Joseph DeCourcey, his wife, Serena Angela DiLorenzo and their children, Lucia and Sofia; stepson, Patrick DeCourcey, his ex-wife April, and their children, Logan, Payton, Sydney and Carley. She is also survived by sister, Carolyn (Johnson) Smith and her daughters, Erin and Holly; and brother, Rick Johnson, his wife, Aila and their son, Michael.



A celebration of Liz's remarkable life will be held on Friday, April 26, from 12:30-3:30 p.m., at DiMillo's Restaurant, 25 Long Wharf, Portland, Maine. A private burial will be held at Evergreen Cemetery, Stevens Ave., Portland. Arrangements are under the direction of the Conroy-Tully Walker Funeral Home of Portland. To view Liz's memorial page or to share an online condolence, please visit



In lieu of flowers,



memorial contributions



may be made to the:



Portland Symphony Orchestra



50 Monument Square



2nd Floor



Portland, ME 04101







