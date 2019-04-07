Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth E. Estes. View Sign

WEST BALDWIN – Elizabeth E. Estes, 92, went to heaven to be with her beloved husband on Friday, April 5, 2019. She was born in Portland on May 9, 1926, the daughter of Clement and Jessie Edgecomb.



Betty was the proud Valedictorian graduating from Cornish High School in 1944. Her time at Cornish High School held a special place in her heart. She loved sharing memories and learnings. In fact, during her last few days, she continued to share a quote she had memorized in 8th grade about always striving for the best. She attended every Cornish High School reunion including the one most recently held.



As a child Betty learned about work ethic from her mother who was a shopkeeper in Cornish and her grandfather who delivered fish. Elizabeth married Paul Estes on Dec. 12, 1947 and they recently celebrated their 71st year of marriage. Betty started her working career at Cornish Telephone. Soon after, she and Paul built their family home in West Baldwin and together they opened Paul's Radio and TV. Betty was the voice on the phone, the bookkeeper, and often the sales consultant. In 1972, the family began P. Y. Estes & Son. Betty was the secretary until her early 80s when her loss of vision made it impossible for her to continue.



Betty was a leader of the Campfire Girls, Cub Scouts, member of the West Baldwin United Methodist Church, and long-time Superintendent of the Sunday School. Betty was always active and had numerous hobbies including flower gardening and crafting. She was an incredible artist always trying to improve or learn a new craft. Elizabeth made quilts, knitted sweaters and afghans, and painted ceramics and even acrylic and watercolors that are family treasures. Betty loved being at her family camp on Barker Pond and especially enjoyed playing cards and afternoon boat rides. It was her favorite Sunday tradition. Betty always looked forward to the annual summer visits from her family in Nova Scotia and enjoyed traveling there as well. She looked forward to cooking maple fudge and maple candies for her grandson Kyle's sugar shack on each Maple Syrup Sunday. She was insistent that she cook again just this March. Betty leaves a legacy of the importance of hard work, generosity, and family. Her proudest accomplishment were her children Stephen and Joanne. Above all, Betty was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother who will be greatly missed.



Elizabeth was predeceased by her parents; her beloved husband Paul, her brother Aubrey "Bucky" Edgecomb; her nephews Wayne Edgecomb and Russell Eastman, her niece Joyce Williams; her special aunt Edna Hall; her brother-in-law Gordon Milliken, and daughter-in-law Kimberly Estes.



Elizabeth is survived by her son Stephen P. Estes and wife Donna of Baldwin; daughter Joanne L. Weatherby and husband Lewis of Windham; granddaughters Suzanne Day and husband Steven of Cornish, Alesha Buzzell and husband Corey of Baldwin, Cortney, Brooke, and Meghan Anderson of Baldwin, grandsons Matthew Perry of Standish, and Kyle Estes and wife Kate of Baldwin; great-grandchildren Madison and Miller Buzzell, and Kyson and Kalen Estes; sisters-in-law Shirley Milliken of Baldwin, and Nancy Anderson and husband George of Baldwin, brothers-in-law Gary Estes and wife Dorothy of Baldwin, David Estes and wife Beverly of Baldwin; special nephew Roger Edgecomb and wife Robyn of Hiram; and many loving cousins; nieces, and nephews.



Visiting hours will be held at Poitras, Neal & York Funeral Home in Cornish on Tuesday, April 9 at 5-7 p.m. with a service immediately following at 7 p.m. Spring burial along with her husband Paul will be at the Riverside Cemetery in Cornish on Saturday, May 4 at 10 a.m. Online condolence messages can be submitted at



The family would like to thank Dr. Joseph deKay, Hospice of Southern Maine, and our caretakers Jen M., Rayleen, Maureen, Jenn D., Emily, Laverne, Holly, and Gloria for their exceptional care of Betty.



In lieu of flowers,



donations can be made to:



West Baldwin United Methodist Church



26 Douglas Hill Road



West Baldwin, ME 04091







71 Maple St

Cornish , ME 04020

