Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth C. "Betty" Townsend. View Sign Service Information Chad E Poitras Cremation & Funeral Service 498 Long Plains Rd Buxton , ME 04093 (207)-929-3723 Memorial service 7:00 PM Chad E Poitras Cremation & Funeral Service 498 Long Plains Rd Buxton , ME 04093 View Map Obituary

BUXTON - Elizabeth "Betty" C. Townsend, 92, passed away at her home in Buxton on Sept. 9, 2019, surrounded by family.



She was born in Portland on June 16, 1927, the daughter of the late Charles and Freda (Morehouse) Carter.



After graduating from Deering High School, Betty went on to work for New England Telephone and the companies it merged into until her retirement.



Betty was an active member of the Pleasant River Chapter #159 - Order of the Eastern Star and served as the Chapter's Worthy Matron numerous times along with other officer duties. She was also active in Pleasant River Assembly #45 – International Order of Rainbow Girls and the Maine Grand Assembly. Betty was also a supporter of the local DeMolay Chapter and cooked many of the meals at the Buxton Masonic Lodge.



She also enjoyed travelling and dancing in her earlier years.



She was predeceased by all of her siblings.



Betty is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Stanley Townsend Jr.; her children, Stanley Townsend III and his wife, Tonda, Mark Townsend, Greg Townsend and his wife, Claudette, Scott Townsend, and Charlie Townsend, all of Limington; grandchildren, Kaylee, Jake, Samantha, Abby and Leigha Townsend and Jesika Leary; three great grandchildren; and many dear friends in the Order of the Eastern Star, Rainbow, and Masons.



All are welcome to attend an Order of the Eastern Star Memorial Service which will be held on Monday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m., at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website,



In lieu of flowers,



memorial contributions can be made to



Pleasant River Assembly



c/o of Jennifer Boislard



3 Harrison Ave.



Biddeford, ME 04005







BUXTON - Elizabeth "Betty" C. Townsend, 92, passed away at her home in Buxton on Sept. 9, 2019, surrounded by family.She was born in Portland on June 16, 1927, the daughter of the late Charles and Freda (Morehouse) Carter.After graduating from Deering High School, Betty went on to work for New England Telephone and the companies it merged into until her retirement.Betty was an active member of the Pleasant River Chapter #159 - Order of the Eastern Star and served as the Chapter's Worthy Matron numerous times along with other officer duties. She was also active in Pleasant River Assembly #45 – International Order of Rainbow Girls and the Maine Grand Assembly. Betty was also a supporter of the local DeMolay Chapter and cooked many of the meals at the Buxton Masonic Lodge.She also enjoyed travelling and dancing in her earlier years.She was predeceased by all of her siblings.Betty is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Stanley Townsend Jr.; her children, Stanley Townsend III and his wife, Tonda, Mark Townsend, Greg Townsend and his wife, Claudette, Scott Townsend, and Charlie Townsend, all of Limington; grandchildren, Kaylee, Jake, Samantha, Abby and Leigha Townsend and Jesika Leary; three great grandchildren; and many dear friends in the Order of the Eastern Star, Rainbow, and Masons.All are welcome to attend an Order of the Eastern Star Memorial Service which will be held on Monday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m., at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, www.mainefuneral.com In lieu of flowers,memorial contributions can be made toPleasant River Assemblyc/o of Jennifer Boislard3 Harrison Ave.Biddeford, ME 04005 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com