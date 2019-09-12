BUXTON - Elizabeth "Betty" C. Townsend, 92, passed away at her home in Buxton on Sept. 9, 2019, surrounded by family.
She was born in Portland on June 16, 1927, the daughter of the late Charles and Freda (Morehouse) Carter.
After graduating from Deering High School, Betty went on to work for New England Telephone and the companies it merged into until her retirement.
Betty was an active member of the Pleasant River Chapter #159 - Order of the Eastern Star and served as the Chapter's Worthy Matron numerous times along with other officer duties. She was also active in Pleasant River Assembly #45 – International Order of Rainbow Girls and the Maine Grand Assembly. Betty was also a supporter of the local DeMolay Chapter and cooked many of the meals at the Buxton Masonic Lodge.
She also enjoyed travelling and dancing in her earlier years.
She was predeceased by all of her siblings.
Betty is survived by her beloved husband of 62 years, Stanley Townsend Jr.; her children, Stanley Townsend III and his wife, Tonda, Mark Townsend, Greg Townsend and his wife, Claudette, Scott Townsend, and Charlie Townsend, all of Limington; grandchildren, Kaylee, Jake, Samantha, Abby and Leigha Townsend and Jesika Leary; three great grandchildren; and many dear friends in the Order of the Eastern Star, Rainbow, and Masons.
All are welcome to attend an Order of the Eastern Star Memorial Service which will be held on Monday, Sept. 16, at 7 p.m., at the Chad E. Poitras Cremation and Funeral Service Chapel, 498 Long Plains Road (Rt. 22) in Buxton. Online condolence messages can be submitted at the funeral home website, www.mainefuneral.com
In lieu of flowers,
memorial contributions can be made to
Pleasant River Assembly
c/o of Jennifer Boislard
3 Harrison Ave.
Biddeford, ME 04005
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 12, 2019