SOUTH PORTLAND - Elizabeth C. Roberts, of South Portland, passed away peacefully at the age of 95, surrounded by family, on Friday, April 19, 2019, at the Gosnell Memorial House in Scarborough.Elizabeth was born Aug. 29, 1923, in Bucks Harbor, the daughter of Everett and Myrtle Marston.Elizabeth was predeceased by her husband of 62 years, Clinton W. Roberts Sr.She is survived by three sons and two daughters: Clinton and wife, Virginia, of Ogden, Utah, Gary and wife, Sue Ellen, of Appleton, Gregory and wife, Patricia, of South Portland, Gwendolyn Roberts of South Portland, and Alice St. Cyr of Bridgton.Elizabeth was blessed with 10 grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.The family thanks South Portland Nursing Home and the Gosnell Memorial House for their loving support and care.www.hobbsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Apr. 24, 2019