FREEPORT - Elizabeth B. Simpson, 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at her home.
Beth was born Aug. 17, 1933, to the late Helen Bruns Bedkar and the late Ernest Calvert Bedkar. Beth grew up in Maine and graduated from the University of Maine Orono and taught English at schools in New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Maine. Beth will be remembered for her love and devotion to animals; her love of antiques, theater and gardening.
Beth was a member and a contributor of the Freeport Womens Club, the Bowdoin College Museum. the Freeport Historical Society, the Millinocket Teachers Association, the Maine State Society for the Protection of Animals, the Chewwonki Foundation and many others.
Beth was predeceased by her late husband John L. Simpson in 1968 and her life partner, Harold Moe, in 2000. She is survived by her stepdaughter, Barbara Guarino and stepson, Jeffrey Moe, several grandchildren, her brother-in-law Kenneth Simpson and his wife Snooky, nieces Kristen Simpson Koehler and Holly Simpson Pettingill; cousins Jane Carr, Joanne Jellison and husband Royce Jellison, and Lee Bradbury.
Beth's family would like to thank her dedicated and loving care team headed by dear friend Mari Smith, to include Debra Wells-Jenness. Susan Coffin, Michelle Cleaves and Lydia Carson who made it possible for Beth to remain at home in her familiar surroundings. Thank you also to Chans Hospice in Brunswick for their amazing care.
A private ceremony will take place on September 12, 2019.
Memorial contributions can be made in Beth's
name to the
Midcoast Humane Society #30
Brunswick, Maine 04011
Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 1, 2019