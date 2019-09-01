Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Elizabeth B. Simpson. View Sign Obituary

FREEPORT - Elizabeth B. Simpson, 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at her home.



Beth was born Aug. 17, 1933, to the late Helen Bruns Bedkar and the late Ernest Calvert Bedkar. Beth grew up in Maine and graduated from the University of Maine Orono and taught English at schools in New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Maine. Beth will be remembered for her love and devotion to animals; her love of antiques, theater and gardening.



Beth was a member and a contributor of the Freeport Womens Club, the Bowdoin College Museum. the Freeport Historical Society, the Millinocket Teachers Association, the Maine State Society for the Protection of Animals, the Chewwonki Foundation and many others.



Beth was predeceased by her late husband John L. Simpson in 1968 and her life partner, Harold Moe, in 2000. She is survived by her stepdaughter, Barbara Guarino and stepson, Jeffrey Moe, several grandchildren, her brother-in-law Kenneth Simpson and his wife Snooky, nieces Kristen Simpson Koehler and Holly Simpson Pettingill; cousins Jane Carr, Joanne Jellison and husband Royce Jellison, and Lee Bradbury.



Beth's family would like to thank her dedicated and loving care team headed by dear friend Mari



A private ceremony will take place on September 12, 2019.



Memorial contributions can be made in Beth's



name to the



Midcoast Humane Society #30



Brunswick, Maine 04011







FREEPORT - Elizabeth B. Simpson, 85, passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019, at her home.Beth was born Aug. 17, 1933, to the late Helen Bruns Bedkar and the late Ernest Calvert Bedkar. Beth grew up in Maine and graduated from the University of Maine Orono and taught English at schools in New Hampshire, Connecticut, and Maine. Beth will be remembered for her love and devotion to animals; her love of antiques, theater and gardening.Beth was a member and a contributor of the Freeport Womens Club, the Bowdoin College Museum. the Freeport Historical Society, the Millinocket Teachers Association, the Maine State Society for the Protection of Animals, the Chewwonki Foundation and many others.Beth was predeceased by her late husband John L. Simpson in 1968 and her life partner, Harold Moe, in 2000. She is survived by her stepdaughter, Barbara Guarino and stepson, Jeffrey Moe, several grandchildren, her brother-in-law Kenneth Simpson and his wife Snooky, nieces Kristen Simpson Koehler and Holly Simpson Pettingill; cousins Jane Carr, Joanne Jellison and husband Royce Jellison, and Lee Bradbury.Beth's family would like to thank her dedicated and loving care team headed by dear friend Mari Smith , to include Debra Wells-Jenness. Susan Coffin, Michelle Cleaves and Lydia Carson who made it possible for Beth to remain at home in her familiar surroundings. Thank you also to Chans Hospice in Brunswick for their amazing care.A private ceremony will take place on September 12, 2019.Memorial contributions can be made in Beth'sname to theMidcoast Humane Society #30Brunswick, Maine 04011 Published in Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram on Sept. 1, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to Today's Obits/Notices for Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close

Search Obituaries & Guest Books You are searching By person By town Today Past 3 days Past 7 days Past 2 weeks Past 30 days Past 6 months Past year All time Specific date Date range Close All Countries Australia Bermuda Canada England New Zealand Northern Ireland Republic of Ireland Scotland United Kingdom United States All States Alaska Alabama Arkansas Arizona California Colorado Connecticut District of Columbia Delaware Florida Georgia Hawaii Iowa Idaho Illinois Indiana Kansas Kentucky Louisiana Massachusetts Maryland Maine Michigan Minnesota Missouri Mississippi Montana North Carolina North Dakota Nebraska New Hampshire New Jersey New Mexico Nevada New York Ohio Oklahoma Oregon Pennsylvania Rhode Island South Carolina South Dakota Tennessee Texas Utah Virginia Vermont Washington Wisconsin West Virginia Wyoming American Samoa Guam Marshall Islands Micronesia Northern Marianas Palau Puerto Rico U.S. Virgin Islands U.S. Minor Outlying Islands All Maine obituaries Central Maine Journal Tribune Portland Press Herald/Maine Sunday Telegram WABI Specific Date Range: To Powered by Legacy.com